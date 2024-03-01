BPL 2024 | Twitter stirred as Obed McCoy redeems regulation miss with one-handed stunner

The first over of the match, delivered by Kyle Mayers, brought a few exciting moments worth remembering. On the third ball, the all-rounder pitched a good-length delivery, resulting in a thick outside edge from Narine that headed towards the third man. While stationed in that position, McCoy misjudged the trajectory, initially staying back, and then had to quickly adjust by diving forward with both hands. All his efforts went in vain as the ball eventually popped out of his grasp.