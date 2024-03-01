More Options

BPL 2024 | Twitter stirred as Obed McCoy redeems regulation miss with one-handed stunner

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Redemption doesn't lie in avoiding falls altogether, but in the resilience to rise each time we stumble. Obed McCoy of Fortune Barishal exemplified this principle when he redeemed himself by taking a spectacular catch to dismiss Sunil Narine, despite having missed a running catch earlier.

‌The scene was prepared for the showdown in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League, featuring Fortune Barishal against defending champions Comilla Victorians. Barishal's captain, Tamil Iqbal, won the toss and opted to bowl first on a conventional batting-friendly Mirpur pitch, favouring the strategy of chasing. Victorians' captain, Litton Das, chose a different approach by deploying Sunil Narine as an opener, relying on his aggressive powerplay batting. However, the plan didn't unfold as expected, as McCoy from Barishal sought redemption, securing a remarkable catch after previously missing an opportunity to dismiss Narine.

The first over of the match, delivered by Kyle Mayers, brought a few exciting moments worth remembering. On the third ball, the all-rounder pitched a good-length delivery, resulting in a thick outside edge from Narine that headed towards the third man. While stationed in that position, McCoy misjudged the trajectory, initially staying back, and then had to quickly adjust by diving forward with both hands. All his efforts went in vain as the ball eventually popped out of his grasp.

Fortune smiled upon McCoy during the fifth ball of the over when Mayers delivered a full-pitched delivery. Narine struck the half-volley at the leg stump line, directing it towards short third man. McCoy, positioned there after the earlier missed catch, seized the moment and pulled off a stunning move. He dove to his left, executing a one-handed grab with his left hand to secure the fast-paced ball.

The Twitterverse was astonished by the 27-year-old Caribbean’s effort and took to social media to laud his efforts.

