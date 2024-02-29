NZ vs AUS | Twitter in splits as Green-Hazlewood's senile running leaves umpires befuddled over cricket laws
Cameron Green's supposedly high-IQ move almost cost Australia dearly on Day 2 in Wellington|
ICC
The Elite Panel of Umpires is as exclusive a list as Test-nations featuring the very best, yet even two of its most esteemed members struggled to make sense of the shenanigans in Wellington. The last wicket Australian pair mindlessly ran across the creases in a cat-and-mouse game of taking strike.
On the last ball off the 88th over, Hazlewood confidently clipped a full ball off his pads in the gap between short-midwicket and forward square-leg and the batters sprinted across in search of two easy runs. However, the fielders converged upon the Kookaburra quicker than the Australian duo had anticipated, making them believe only a single run was on offer which would leave Hazlewood on strike in the ensuing over. Determined to avoid such a scenario, the two batters returned to their respective creases despite just being a couple of yards from the other end and sported huge grins on their faces given the absurd sequence of events.
Unfortunately, the retirement-bound Marais Erasmus and his partner Michael Gough seemed to have a mind to wipe those smiles off given a potential breach of Law 18.5.1 which states, "If either umpire considers that one or both batsmen deliberately ran short at that umpire's end, the umpire concerned shall, when the ball is dead, call and signal Short run and inform the other umpire of what has occurred and apply [five penalty runs]."
However, given neither batter had grounded his bat inside the crease at the other end, the two umpires let the Men from Down Under get away scot-free after a lengthy discussion lasting over a couple of minutes. All said and done, the incident did spark a flurry of amusing reactions on Twitter.
