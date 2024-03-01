NZ vs AUS | Twitter laughs as Henry's comical juggling act leaves frantic Carey bewildered
Glenn Phillips and Nathan Lyon watched with bated breath while amusing shenanigans unfolded at the other end|
Given the sole focus of a player during a Test match is the red cherry, not often are players left playing "where's the Kookaburra" when on the field. Yet such was the case on Friday after the ball absurdly pinballed around Matt Henry's body to make Alex Carey act like a deer caught in headlights.
New Zealand suffered a dreadful top-order collapse on Day 2 at the Basin Reserve to hand Australia a huge first-innings lead of 204 despite Glenn Phillips' rapid knock of 71. The 27-year-old ended up as the only Kiwi batter to register a half-century and his 48-run partnership with tailender Matt Henry proved pivotal in helping the hosts cut down the deficit. However, the stand was fraught with danger throughout given the way the Kookaburra randomly spat up from the deck while ragging square at the whim of Nathan Lyon and the off-spinner had nearly managed to end the partnership prematurely were it not for Alex Carey being left in the dust by the seemingly magical red cherry.
Lyon pitched a length delivery on the off-side midway through the 36th over to Henry that turned in sharply to comprehensively beat the inside edge of the willow and thump into the batter's thigh. However, when the ball popped up thereafter, Henry failed to track its trajectory and nonchalantly lifted his bat while looking around for the Kookabura. Little did he realize it was right in front of him as the ball hit the back of Henry's bat to loop up onto his helmet before free-falling down on the pitch at a measured pace inches away from Carey's feet.
The wicket-keeper would have grabbed hold of the ball easily in ordinary circumstances but on this occasion was left clueless about the Kookaburra's whereabouts and hilariously scanned his environment with a semi-spin until the ball bounced off the surface and struck his pad. Lyon could not help but break into a wide grin given the sheer ridiculousness of the sequence of play and Twitterati joined in on the entertainment.
Missed it
March 1, 2024
No mug
Matt Henry is no mug with the bat,he's just have to support Philips at other end no rush of blood,like How Josh did with Green Follow on saving must first on their radar 🤠.#NZvAUS— @mauryan banters (@MauryanBanters) March 1, 2024
Tough times
What the heck? Has New Zealand lost it? They were in such a brilliant position to get AUS bowled out under 300 but they allowed them to go past 350+. And now their top order is back to the pavilion. Tough times for the hosts. #NZvsAUS— Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) March 1, 2024
The struggle is real
#NZvsAUS What’s with Australia and struggling against the lower order— Jason (@WJasonNheu) March 1, 2024
Thats a six
AUS 383— Vishnu Tiwari (@VishnuTiwa29296) March 1, 2024
NZ 159/7 (39.1)
39.1
Lyon to Matt Henry, SIX, to long-on #อุงเอิง #NZvsAUS pic.twitter.com/VAPDHpz1yt
Underdog
Nathan Lyon underrated stat padder— JSK (@imjsk27) March 1, 2024
Game changer
Nathan Lyon has turned this match again in the favour of Australia— Pawan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Prince11R) March 1, 2024
getting 2 wickets in an over 😲
NZ 115/7 #AUSvsNZ #TestCricket
Some rip
Damn Nathan Lyon is getting some rip here for an offy— Sivesy23 (@sivesy23) March 1, 2024
The goat
Nathan Lyon the 🐐❤️— Ritik ✍🏻 (@smith___49) March 1, 2024
Break through
Nathan lyon you beauty. Gives the most important break through #WTC25 #NZvsAUS— karanam prajwal (@karanamprajwal2) March 1, 2024