NZ vs AUS | Twitter laughs as Henry's comical juggling act leaves frantic Carey bewildered

Lyon pitched a length delivery on the off-side midway through the 36th over to Henry that turned in sharply to comprehensively beat the inside edge of the willow and thump into the batter's thigh. However, when the ball popped up thereafter, Henry failed to track its trajectory and nonchalantly lifted his bat while looking around for the Kookabura. Little did he realize it was right in front of him as the ball hit the back of Henry's bat to loop up onto his helmet before free-falling down on the pitch at a measured pace inches away from Carey's feet.