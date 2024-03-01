More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Grace Harris dwarfing Giants to jampack league table standings

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Grace Harris dwarfing Giants to jampack league table standings

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Grace Harris steered the chase for UP Warriorz against Gujarat Giants

|

WPL

Following a couple of losses, UP Warriorz sealed consecutive two victories with Grave Harris’s half-century setting the tone for a 143-run chase. Despite decent starts, the Giant's overseas batters failed to convert with Sophie Ecclestone emerging with a match-defining three-fer in Bengaluru.

Brief Scores: GG: 142/5 (20) [Phoebe Litchfield: 35 (26), Ashleigh Gardner: 30 (17); Sophie Ecclestone: 4-0-20-3] lost to UPW: 143/4 (15.4) [Grace Harris: 60* (33), Alyssa Healy: 33(21); Tanuja Kanwar: 3-0-23-2] by six wickets.

Winning the toss and electing to field first has been the trend in the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2024 and Alyssa Healy did the same. The third change in as many games yielded a decent opening stand before Beth Mooney’s struggle ended in the final of the powerplay. Her opening partner, Laura Wolvaardt chalked up 28 runs but got outwitted to Sophie Ecclestone’s second scalp in the tenth over with the score being 62/2 midway through the innings. Failing to up the ante, Harleen Deol fell cheaply in the 13th over to pave the way for the Giants’ first 50-run stand in the edition as Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield countered the spinners in the middle overs. The Aussie pair orchestrated 53 runs in the next five overs including 19 runs off a Deepti Sharma over. However, the duo was outdone in the 19th over off Ecclestone and the lower order could score just seven runs off the final couple of overs to help Gujarat post 142/5.

Unlike their counterparts, Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire gave a flying start to UP Warriorz by jolting a 42-run opening stan. However, their attacking intent led to their downfall in the fourth and fifth wicket respectively despite summing up for 59 runs powerplay. Subsequently, WPL debutant, Chamari Athapaththu, and Grace Harris added 36 runs for the third wicket before the former holed out at the deep in the 9th over. Shweta Sehrawat followed suit in a space of five balls and paved the way for a Harris destruction. With second-fiddle assistance from Deepti Sharma, the Aussie power-hitter teed off the opposition bowlers, left, right, and center to bring up her half-century and thereby steering the chase with 26 balls to spare.

What an inning!

Another one

True

Job done

Killin it

Dokhla lover

The best explaination

Yes

Top knock

Just too good!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all