‌WPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Grace Harris dwarfing Giants to jampack league table standings

Winning the toss and electing to field first has been the trend in the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2024 and Alyssa Healy did the same. The third change in as many games yielded a decent opening stand before Beth Mooney’s struggle ended in the final of the powerplay. Her opening partner, Laura Wolvaardt chalked up 28 runs but got outwitted to Sophie Ecclestone’s second scalp in the tenth over with the score being 62/2 midway through the innings. Failing to up the ante, Harleen Deol fell cheaply in the 13th over to pave the way for the Giants’ first 50-run stand in the edition as Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield countered the spinners in the middle overs. The Aussie pair orchestrated 53 runs in the next five overs including 19 runs off a Deepti Sharma over. However, the duo was outdone in the 19th over off Ecclestone and the lower order could score just seven runs off the final couple of overs to help Gujarat post 142/5.