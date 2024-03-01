WPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Grace Harris dwarfing Giants to jampack league table standings
Grace Harris steered the chase for UP Warriorz against Gujarat Giants|
Following a couple of losses, UP Warriorz sealed consecutive two victories with Grave Harris’s half-century setting the tone for a 143-run chase. Despite decent starts, the Giant's overseas batters failed to convert with Sophie Ecclestone emerging with a match-defining three-fer in Bengaluru.
Winning the toss and electing to field first has been the trend in the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2024 and Alyssa Healy did the same. The third change in as many games yielded a decent opening stand before Beth Mooney’s struggle ended in the final of the powerplay. Her opening partner, Laura Wolvaardt chalked up 28 runs but got outwitted to Sophie Ecclestone’s second scalp in the tenth over with the score being 62/2 midway through the innings. Failing to up the ante, Harleen Deol fell cheaply in the 13th over to pave the way for the Giants’ first 50-run stand in the edition as Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield countered the spinners in the middle overs. The Aussie pair orchestrated 53 runs in the next five overs including 19 runs off a Deepti Sharma over. However, the duo was outdone in the 19th over off Ecclestone and the lower order could score just seven runs off the final couple of overs to help Gujarat post 142/5.
Unlike their counterparts, Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire gave a flying start to UP Warriorz by jolting a 42-run opening stan. However, their attacking intent led to their downfall in the fourth and fifth wicket respectively despite summing up for 59 runs powerplay. Subsequently, WPL debutant, Chamari Athapaththu, and Grace Harris added 36 runs for the third wicket before the former holed out at the deep in the 9th over. Shweta Sehrawat followed suit in a space of five balls and paved the way for a Harris destruction. With second-fiddle assistance from Deepti Sharma, the Aussie power-hitter teed off the opposition bowlers, left, right, and center to bring up her half-century and thereby steering the chase with 26 balls to spare.
An unbeaten 60* off 33 with strokes like these 😎— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 1, 2024
Grace Harris finishes the job for the @UPWarriorz 💪
Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/4LUKvUMAOB#TATAWPL | #UPWvGG pic.twitter.com/PI2Zuz212F
Another Match Winning Knock of Grace Harris 60*(33) ! Helped UP win back to back games !! https://t.co/04vxPFOmGQ pic.twitter.com/0jqBG510at— 🎰 (@StanMSD) March 1, 2024
Grace Harris' recent T20 record is totally ridiculous. Since the start of last year she averages 32 and strikes at 163 across the WBBL, Hundred, WPL and T20Is. No one else, with a 500-run cut-off, strikes at even 145 in women's T20 cricket in that time— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) March 1, 2024
Grace Harris finishes the job for the @UPWarriorz— Shahid wani (@shayu9682) March 1, 2024
Unbeaten 60* of just 33 balls & played some beautiful shots all around ground..#UPWvsGGW #โยเกิร์ต #AnantRadhikaWedding #Jamnagar pic.twitter.com/TtxMquPPOh
Highest strike-rates in women's T20 since 2023:— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 1, 2024
Laura Harris: 195.1
Grace Harris: 163.1
Danni Wyatt: 144.7
Harris sisters killing it.#WPL2024
Grace Harris loves Gujarat, it's her third fifty in WPL, and all three have come against Gujarat Giants only 🤫— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) March 1, 2024
“Pastry bowls and there is like a spicy liquid that I can put in and you eat it whole.”— Mrinal (@mrinaaal) March 1, 2024
Grace Harris describing gol gappas 😭😭😭#WPL2024
Indian batters can learn from the likes of Sophie Devine & Grace Harris when it comes to big-hitting vs. spin.— Jeet Vachharajani (Women's Cricket) (@Jeetv27WC) March 1, 2024
The duo often stay still in the crease & launch the ball with a strong base. However, most Indian batters want to create momentum by using their feet & falter.
Such a top knock this by Grace Harris. Her third 50 against Gujarat Giants. #WPL2024— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 1, 2024
An unbeaten 60* off 33 with strokes like these— BHINYA RAM GODARA (@BhinyaJaat) March 1, 2024
Grace Harris finishes the job for the @UPWarriorz #TATAWPL | #UPWvGG pic.twitter.com/xDOtVUFVyZ