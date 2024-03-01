More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to umpire forgetting rules following Healy’s desperate DRS

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

With the rigorous efforts of cricketers, the workload of a match official often goes unnoticed. However, the WPL 2024 encounter on Friday triggered the limelight on on-field umpire Puttarangaiah Jayapal for the wrong reason as he appeared absent-minded following a DRS referral from UP Warriorz.

Being forced to bat first by the Warriorz, Gujarat Giants got a stable start from their top-order that propelled the set for a fifty-run stand between Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner for the third wicket. As the Aussie pair accelerated during the slog overs, a desperate Healy did not shy away from drs for a chance of a breakthrough. But no one anticipated that the review would end up with a hilarious incident involving the on-field umpire.

On the second ball of the 19th over, Sophie Ecclestone dished a length delivery, that straightened after pitching around the leg stump line. Batter Dayalan Hemalatha tried to flick at it but failed to get a bat as witnessed in the TV umpire replays following a review from the Warriorz skipper. Subsequently, the TV umpire observed that the leg stump was missing on ball-tracking.

As the decision was Not Out, the third umpire Abhijeet Bengeri signalled the same to the umpire Jayapal who mistakenly signalled for the wide despite the visuals showing that the white rock feathered the thigh of the right-handed batter. Although the umpire apologized for the sudden mistake, using the crossed forearms gesture, the Twitterverse could not shy away from laughing.

