NZ vs AUS | 'Golden Arm' Glenn Phillips' glorious fifer not enough to rescue sinking Kiwi ship on Day 3

The second session seemed to kick off ominously as Southee let another sitter slip, this time of first-innings centurion Cameron Green off his own bowling, on just the fourth ball after the break. However, Phillips ensured the Kiwis stayed in the hunt, beginning with the scalps of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh on successive deliveries before the skipper redeemed himself with a brilliant grab at catching cover to dispatch Alex Carey. The 27-year-old completed his maiden Test fifer courtesy of a Will Young blinder at short leg to get rid of Green, and suddenly left the Kangaroos reeling at 146/8. Even though two more dropped dollies in the deep deprived Phillips of further success, Matt Henry cleaned up the tail with little fuss to set the Kiwis a target of 369.