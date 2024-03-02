NZ vs AUS | Twitter in awe as Phillips brings out the 'Hallelujah' celebration after shock game-changing fifer

The 27-year-old opened his account in the first session by luring Usman Khawaja down the track to have him stumped but had saved his best for after Lunch. He first scalped the counterattacking duo of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh on successive deliveries in the 39th over of the innings before a sharp catch by Tim Southee at catching cover got rid of Alex Carey two overs later. However, the thorn in the Kiwis' side in the first-innings Cameron Green remained steadfast at the crease with his resolute defence. It took an absolute ripper from Phillips with plenty of turn and bounce to catch the inside edge of the West Australian before a diving Will Young at short leg plucked the Kookaburra out of thin air to hand his teammate an elusive fifer.