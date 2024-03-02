NZ vs AUS | Twitter in awe as Phillips brings out the 'Hallelujah' celebration after shock game-changing fifer
Glenn Phillips ensured his maiden Test fifer went down in cricketing folklore by making each celebration more memorable than the previous one|
Dire situations call for unlikely heroes to deliver miracles and when the chips were down for the Kiwis in Wellington, Glenn Phillips emerged as their savior. The part-timer spun his way to a stunning maiden five-wicket haul and matched the scale of his feat with an equally memorable celebration.
The 27-year-old opened his account in the first session by luring Usman Khawaja down the track to have him stumped but had saved his best for after Lunch. He first scalped the counterattacking duo of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh on successive deliveries in the 39th over of the innings before a sharp catch by Tim Southee at catching cover got rid of Alex Carey two overs later. However, the thorn in the Kiwis' side in the first-innings Cameron Green remained steadfast at the crease with his resolute defence. It took an absolute ripper from Phillips with plenty of turn and bounce to catch the inside edge of the West Australian before a diving Will Young at short leg plucked the Kookaburra out of thin air to hand his teammate an elusive fifer.
Phillips was absolutely ecstatic over his achievements and seemed to have surprised himself with his efforts as he raised both hands in the skies while stomping his feet on the ground alternatively to celebrate the wild turn of events. All the while, the spinner had a huge grin plastered all over his face and could have added two more to his tally had his teammates not dropped sitters in the deep. Twitterati, nevertheless, did not shy from going gaga over the wholesome persona presented by Phillips at the Basin Reserve.
Fantastic spell!
March 2, 2024
First New Zealander
Glenn Phillips becomes the first New Zealander to score 70+ and take a five-wicket haul against Australia in a Test match.#NZvAUS— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 2, 2024
Maiden five
Wow!— Vishnu Tiwari (@VishnuTiwa29296) March 2, 2024
Glenn Phillips has a maiden five-for. Quality.
#NZvAUS#อุงเอิง #AFGvIRE #UPwvGG #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/wfdFJomU7a
Underrated
Glenn phillips with a amazing fifer, I have always said he is a very underrated bowler #AUSvsNZ— The Cricket Statistican (@BMWfanforever12) March 2, 2024
Revealed
Underneath the Glenn Phillips mask. pic.twitter.com/MOauYkmVYk— Keeo (@YoItsKeeo) March 2, 2024
Unreal
Glenn Phillips unreal bowling man 🔥— Ritik ✍🏻 (@smith___49) March 2, 2024
5-fer
5-fer for Glenn Phillips 💀💀— 🔥🌟 (@Salmaan_Raju) March 2, 2024
First five in 1st class career
"Part-time" off-spinner Glenn Phillips has a 1st five-for in his 1st-class career. Removes Khawaja, Green, Head, Marsh and Carey for @BLACKCAPS against Australia. Currently has 13-2-39-5, yet didn't bowl in the protracted 1st innings. Australia 147-8, a lead of 351.— Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) March 2, 2024
Genius
The Man, The Batter, The Keeper, The Fielder, The Bowler— Gautam Rajveer (@GautamRajveer22) March 2, 2024
Absolute Genius Glenn Phillips 🫡🫡🫡
Fifer
Fifer for Glenn Phillips ..... #AUSvsNZ pic.twitter.com/bK3ysr7OfL— Arjun Singh Rana (@CricArjun) March 2, 2024