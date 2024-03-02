More Options

NZ vs AUS | Twitter in awe as Phillips brings out the 'Hallelujah' celebration after shock game-changing fifer

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Glenn Phillips ensured his maiden Test fifer went down in cricketing folklore by making each celebration more memorable than the previous one

Dire situations call for unlikely heroes to deliver miracles and when the chips were down for the Kiwis in Wellington, Glenn Phillips emerged as their savior. The part-timer spun his way to a stunning maiden five-wicket haul and matched the scale of his feat with an equally memorable celebration.

Australia mirrored New Zealand's collapse from the previous day in the first Test of the Trans-Tasman series to ensure the hosts remained with a shot at victory despite conceding a first-innings lead of 204 runs. The Kangaroos whittled down to 146/8 from a fairly comfortable position of 81/3 and they only had the man with the golden arm to blame for their troubles -- part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips.

The 27-year-old opened his account in the first session by luring Usman Khawaja down the track to have him stumped but had saved his best for after Lunch. He first scalped the counterattacking duo of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh on successive deliveries in the 39th over of the innings before a sharp catch by Tim Southee at catching cover got rid of Alex Carey two overs later. However, the thorn in the Kiwis' side in the first-innings Cameron Green remained steadfast at the crease with his resolute defence. It took an absolute ripper from Phillips with plenty of turn and bounce to catch the inside edge of the West Australian before a diving Will Young at short leg plucked the Kookaburra out of thin air to hand his teammate an elusive fifer.

Phillips was absolutely ecstatic over his achievements and seemed to have surprised himself with his efforts as he raised both hands in the skies while stomping his feet on the ground alternatively to celebrate the wild turn of events. All the while, the spinner had a huge grin plastered all over his face and could have added two more to his tally had his teammates not dropped sitters in the deep. Twitterati, nevertheless, did not shy from going gaga over the wholesome persona presented by Phillips at the Basin Reserve.

