NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts to agonized Southee offering himself to the heavens after another dropped sitter
New Zealand skipper Tim Southee cut a frustrated figure in Wellington after dropping two dollies|
Black Caps
A dropped catch in cricket is akin to fumbling an open layup in basketball or firing a tap-in wide in football, where the player at blame is left hoping to be consumed whole by the earth. Tim Southee excruciatingly manifested this very morbid feeling on Saturday after letting a second dolly slip.
New Zealand valiantly attempted to fight their way back into the first Chappell-Hadlee Test at Basin Reserve on Saturday by whittling down Australia to 127/6 after conceding a first-innings lead of 204. However, the Kiwis still had a tall order at hand given a settled Cameron Green had managed to get going again after racking up an unbeaten 174 earlier in the game, despite having manufactured a golden opportunity to send the batter packing immediately after Lunch.
Tim Southee took the ball in hand to begin the second session on Day 3 and delivered a full delivery to his counterpart on the fourth ball of the over. The Kookaburra gripped the surface ever so slightly, causing it to balloon up off Green's willow and head straight towards the Kiwi skipper at a leisurely pace. However, Southee seemed to be completely caught off-guard by the ricochet and meekly raised his hands over his head with an expression of terror writ large on his face and the red cherry unsurprisingly burst through the fingers to let Green get away scot-free.
Agonizing scenes followed as Southee held his absurd bent-over position with both arms flayed to the side and stared at the heavens for a few moments as if hoping to be put out of his misery by some supernatural forces. On the last ball of Day 2, the veteran had also let drop Nathan Lyon for a single-digit score at slip that saw the spinner capitalize to end up with a crucial 41 runs to his name. Southee was painfully reminded of the moment as well and the stump mic caught a loud scream of, "Twice!" from the veteran, followed by a random shy at the stumps on the ensuing delivery to drive home the frustration he was experiencing. Twitterati was quick to sympathize with and troll the New Zealander in equal measure.
Missed it!
March 2, 2024
Costly one
So Lyons yesterday's drop by Southee was the costly one.— Abhijeet Andansare (@ImAbhijeet17) March 2, 2024
AUS looks in command and Head in his zone #NZvAUS #CricketTwitter
Seems to be washed
Southee seems to be washed , most of the New Zealand team infact— Abhishek (@Abhi_Kohli123) March 2, 2024
Oppurtunity missed
An eventful first over post lunch!— Rana Husnain Aleem (@RanaHusnainAle2) March 2, 2024
A brilliant four from green on back foot under his eyes through point.
Satraight drive into air and missed catching opportunity by Southee.#NZvAUS
2nd one
I'm not (yet) in the leave Southee out club, but that's 2 bad drops that could have turned the match ... Caught and bowled was toughish, but had to be taken at this level. #NZvAUS— Simon Wood (@WoodOnWineNZ) March 2, 2024
Sort of treat
I'm sorry but what am I supposed to do watching Southee bowling 123 kmph first over after lunch with a 35 over old ball... what sort of threat is he supposed to provide— Fede (@federico_m_l) March 2, 2024
Done
Southee can't even catch anymore. He's done— Ziggy (Tom Bruce fan) (@wevegot5years) March 2, 2024
Drops Green
Butter fingers Southee drops Green! #NZvAUS— Lachy (@Lachy_Steele) March 2, 2024
Another
Southee dropped another 👀 #NZvAUS— Ash (@_hattrickash_) March 2, 2024
Should retire
Gary Stead should be sacked & Southee should retire. That's the best solution.— DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) March 2, 2024