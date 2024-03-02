NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts to agonized Southee offering himself to the heavens after another dropped sitter

Agonizing scenes followed as Southee held his absurd bent-over position with both arms flayed to the side and stared at the heavens for a few moments as if hoping to be put out of his misery by some supernatural forces. On the last ball of Day 2, the veteran had also let drop Nathan Lyon for a single-digit score at slip that saw the spinner capitalize to end up with a crucial 41 runs to his name. Southee was painfully reminded of the moment as well and the stump mic caught a loud scream of, "Twice!" from the veteran, followed by a random shy at the stumps on the ensuing delivery to drive home the frustration he was experiencing. Twitterati was quick to sympathize with and troll the New Zealander in equal measure.