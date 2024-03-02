PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to PSL fans’ unique ways of beating the rain amidst game delay
PSL Twitter
If there is one aspect of cricket that is vastly different from any other sport is the fact that weather plays a major part in the game. When rains impacted the toss in the game between Lahore and Peshawar, the fans in the stadium found fascinating ways of escaping the natural showers.
As the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium got ready to host the PSL for the first time this season, they were handed a double header with the first match featuring a match-up of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. While the teams are on different tracks as far as results are concerned, with the Qalandars on a six match losing streak, the contest did catch the attention of a lot of fans who flocked to the stadium.
The crowd in the stadium was left disappointed as the game was delayed due to the outfield being wet. The worst, however, was yet to come. As expected the rains came down and how. In what can be termed as a thunderstorm, fans were seen trying to find ways to keep themselves dry. While some grabbed chairs and raised them above their heads, others had come more prepared with huge tarpaulins covering a bunch of people.
Twitter could not help but point out the creativity amidst the disappointment of the game heading towards a no result.
Umbrellas are overrated!
This is hilarious bruh!
Don't think we gonna see some of the play tho!
Don't see anything happen here today!
Not really. It plays an UNO reverse all the time we expect!
Go home safely and put on TV!
Covers are back!
It was expected tho!
HBL PSL 9
LOL! True. Babr the KING.
