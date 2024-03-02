WPL 2024 | Twitter praises Shreyanka Patil’s crazy athleticism for saving five runs for RCB

On the last ball of the powerplay, Sophie Devine tried to test Haley Matthews with a slower full length delivery outside off stump. The Windies star was up for the challenge despite a long on present as she whacked it high and long. As the ball left the bat, it seemed that it was destined to clear the ropes but Shreyanka had other ideas. The 21-year old stretched out and managed to catch the ball with her feet a few centimetres away from the ropes. However, she had the presence of mind to realize that her momentum would have taken her over the ropes and she somehow managed to flick the ball back into the field of play. Not only did she save a six, but managed to get back in time to allow just one run on the delivery.