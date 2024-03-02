WPL 2024 | Twitter praises Shreyanka Patil’s crazy athleticism for saving five runs for RCB
Even though Royal Challengers Bangalore have more often than not disappointed their fans in both the IPL and WPL, their fielding has always been up there with the best year in and out. Shreyanka Patil joined the list with an incredible effort to save her side five runs in the clash against Mumbai.
RCB’s batting collapsed like a house of cards around Ellyse Perry as the defending champions suffocated the hosts in Bangalore. On a wicket that looked like a batting paradise, the Royal Challengers could only muster a mere 131 in their 20 overs. Things did not look too bright as the Mumbai batters took their bowlers to the cleaners early on. With 52 runs coming off just five overs, RCB needed a jolt to try and mount a comeback and it was the young Bengaluru born Shreyanka Patil.
On the last ball of the powerplay, Sophie Devine tried to test Haley Matthews with a slower full length delivery outside off stump. The Windies star was up for the challenge despite a long on present as she whacked it high and long. As the ball left the bat, it seemed that it was destined to clear the ropes but Shreyanka had other ideas. The 21-year old stretched out and managed to catch the ball with her feet a few centimetres away from the ropes. However, she had the presence of mind to realize that her momentum would have taken her over the ropes and she somehow managed to flick the ball back into the field of play. Not only did she save a six, but managed to get back in time to allow just one run on the delivery.
Twitter were not to be denied a chance of lauding the effort of the youngster and brought out all the big guns for the same.
