WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Mumbai Indians thrashing Bangalore to become table toppers

The hosts needed a good start by their bowlers to have any chance of defending the target but Mumbai were in no mood to ease up on the pressure. They started off with a nine-run over before Yastika Bhatia smashed a six and a four off Sophie Molineux to add 12 runs to the scoreboard. Renuka Singh leaked 16 off the next one and even though Devine dismissed Bhatia in the fourth over, MI had already accumulated 45 runs by then. To end the powerplay, MI added another 15 runs to finish at an even 60. After a brilliant effort on the field in the powerplay, Shreyanka Patil managed to dismiss Matthews in the eighth over. The incoming Amelia Kerr (40*) and Sciver-Brunt (27) forged a 49 run stand to put MI in prime position to seal their third win of the season. That moment arrived in the 16th over as a seven wicket win took Mumbai to the top of the table.