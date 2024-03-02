WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Mumbai Indians thrashing Bangalore to become table toppers
An all round Natalie Sciver-Brunt (2/27 & 27) performance paved the way for Mumbai Indians to jump three spots to land atop the WPL points table. Having restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 131, the defending champions’ top order sealed a comfortable seven wicket win with 29 balls to spare.
As almost every captain has done at the Chinnaswamy, MI stand-in skipper Natalie Sciver-Brunt opted to chase RCB’s target. While luck might have handed MI the advantage, great changes in bowling in the powerplay resulted in the hosts only accumulating 34 runs in the powerplay with Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, and Sophie Devine falling cheaply. With Sophie Molineux (12) and Richa Ghosh (7) not lasting too long either and the scoreboard reading a mere 71 runs after 12.1 overs, RCB needed a partnership. They found just that in Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham. While the duo were able to get the score to 106 in 16 overs, big overs were proving to be elusive. Needing to score at a rapid rate in the death, some great bowling by Mumbai ensured that it did not come to pass with the hosts scoring a sub-par 131 in their allotted 20 overs.
The hosts needed a good start by their bowlers to have any chance of defending the target but Mumbai were in no mood to ease up on the pressure. They started off with a nine-run over before Yastika Bhatia smashed a six and a four off Sophie Molineux to add 12 runs to the scoreboard. Renuka Singh leaked 16 off the next one and even though Devine dismissed Bhatia in the fourth over, MI had already accumulated 45 runs by then. To end the powerplay, MI added another 15 runs to finish at an even 60. After a brilliant effort on the field in the powerplay, Shreyanka Patil managed to dismiss Matthews in the eighth over. The incoming Amelia Kerr (40*) and Sciver-Brunt (27) forged a 49 run stand to put MI in prime position to seal their third win of the season. That moment arrived in the 16th over as a seven wicket win took Mumbai to the top of the table.
RCB may have 49 problems but choking isn’t one of those— User45 (@140of113) March 2, 2024
Pata nhi bhai!
Rcb mein teamwork kyu nhi hai pta nhi iska answer kon dega 😭😭— Aditya Mahajan (@AdityaM200) March 2, 2024
They just went home early to avoid traffic!
RCB fans disappeared as soon as they realised vintage rcb is back 😹 pic.twitter.com/pZ7oSjAZ3v— Shubh7 (@Shubh_7_) March 2, 2024
Bhai bhaiii bhaiii!
Iss tweet ke baad RCB dono match haar gayi😭— 🦋 (@Debasmi88433981) March 2, 2024
Moyee moyeee!
They will comeback stronger!
RCB fans were celebrating 2 wins😂🔥— Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) March 2, 2024
They lost!
Heard RCB lost again pic.twitter.com/LPsjlH66Wq— Rahul (@Ra16814638Raj) March 2, 2024
This is epic!
Games lost in 2024 :— ` (@WorshipDhoni) March 2, 2024
RCB - 2
CSK - 0
HOLD MFS pic.twitter.com/C0QDWaGM2U
Ha!
RCB lost 😭— Honest RCB Fan♥️♥️ (@HonestRCBFan18) March 2, 2024
RCB 🤡 fans right now
Please every cricket fan show some sympathy towards our shameless RCB team#WPL2024 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/6373bMYzjO
Yes they did!
RCB Lost 😒😒😒— Ashley (Molly) (@theAshMolly) March 2, 2024