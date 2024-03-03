NZ vs AUS | Big Brother Australia ride on Lyon's perfect 10 to decimate Kiwis by 172 runs in Wellington

Glenn Phillips failed to replicate his first innings heroics after being trapped plumb in front on his seventh ball by Lyon who thus completed a 25th fifer in Test cricket, and went on to register a fourth 10-wicket haul as well with Tim Southee's scalp later on in the innings. Meanwhile, tailender Scott Kuggeleijn valiantly provided some rearguard action with four boundaries in his 28-ball 26 but eventually failed to contend with a nasty Green delivery that sprung off the surface. Josh Hazlewood thereafter took care of Matt Henry and sealed the victory by bumping out Mitchell after a resilient 130-ball stay at the crease.