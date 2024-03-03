More Options

NZ vs AUS | Big Brother Australia ride on Lyon's perfect 10 to decimate Kiwis by 172 runs in Wellington

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Nathan Lyon earned his fourth career Test 10-wicket haul to spearhead Australia to a dominant win in Wellington

Australia preserved their 31-year lossless streak in New Zealand by bowling out the hosts for 196 during a chase of 369 within an hour on Day 4 to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Nathan Lyon proved to be the wrecker-in-chief with six scalps and ended with 10 wickets in the game.

Brief score: AUS 383 & 164 defeat NZ 179 & 196 (Ravindra 59, Mitchell 38; Lyon 27-8-65-6) by 172 runs

Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra began Day 4 on the same note they had ended play the previous evening to add 15 runs to their overnight partnership of 51. However, the latter's penchant for playing shots ultimately led to his demise and triggered a seemingly inevitable collapse towards a resounding defeat. The youngster fell hook, line, and sinker for Nathan Lyon's provocative tactics by cutting a short and wide ball straight to Cameron Green at point before the off-spinner sent Tom Blundell packing for a duck three balls later.

Glenn Phillips failed to replicate his first innings heroics after being trapped plumb in front on his seventh ball by Lyon who thus completed a 25th fifer in Test cricket, and went on to register a fourth 10-wicket haul as well with Tim Southee's scalp later on in the innings. Meanwhile, tailender Scott Kuggeleijn valiantly provided some rearguard action with four boundaries in his 28-ball 26 but eventually failed to contend with a nasty Green delivery that sprung off the surface. Josh Hazlewood thereafter took care of Matt Henry and sealed the victory by bumping out Mitchell after a resilient 130-ball stay at the crease.

The defeat meant Australia retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ahead of the upcoming encounter in Christchurch beginning March 8 where they would aim to keep their 12-year plus lossless streak against the Kiwis intact by avoiding a defeat on the neighboring island nation's shores for the first time since 1993. 

