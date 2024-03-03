NZ vs AUS | Big Brother Australia ride on Lyon's perfect 10 to decimate Kiwis by 172 runs in Wellington
Nathan Lyon earned his fourth career Test 10-wicket haul to spearhead Australia to a dominant win in Wellington|
Australia preserved their 31-year lossless streak in New Zealand by bowling out the hosts for 196 during a chase of 369 within an hour on Day 4 to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Nathan Lyon proved to be the wrecker-in-chief with six scalps and ended with 10 wickets in the game.
Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra began Day 4 on the same note they had ended play the previous evening to add 15 runs to their overnight partnership of 51. However, the latter's penchant for playing shots ultimately led to his demise and triggered a seemingly inevitable collapse towards a resounding defeat. The youngster fell hook, line, and sinker for Nathan Lyon's provocative tactics by cutting a short and wide ball straight to Cameron Green at point before the off-spinner sent Tom Blundell packing for a duck three balls later.
Glenn Phillips failed to replicate his first innings heroics after being trapped plumb in front on his seventh ball by Lyon who thus completed a 25th fifer in Test cricket, and went on to register a fourth 10-wicket haul as well with Tim Southee's scalp later on in the innings. Meanwhile, tailender Scott Kuggeleijn valiantly provided some rearguard action with four boundaries in his 28-ball 26 but eventually failed to contend with a nasty Green delivery that sprung off the surface. Josh Hazlewood thereafter took care of Matt Henry and sealed the victory by bumping out Mitchell after a resilient 130-ball stay at the crease.
The defeat meant Australia retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ahead of the upcoming encounter in Christchurch beginning March 8 where they would aim to keep their 12-year plus lossless streak against the Kiwis intact by avoiding a defeat on the neighboring island nation's shores for the first time since 1993.
GAZZZAAAAA 10FER !!!! Unreal bowler never gets any credit compared to jadeja and Ashwin, but I don't see Ashwin or jadeja taking 10 on a green top. He is probably the best spin bowler after warner and murali #NZvsAUS— coach lucas (@lucasr15sky) March 2, 2024
After the Day 1 you'd think New Zealand has the advantage in this Test Match but the mentality of Australia team led by Captain Fantastic Pat Cummins is absolutely unbeatable #NZvAUS #NZvsAUS— Dennis Ethan (@dens_Ethan) March 2, 2024
NZ havent won a test vs Aus in NZ since 1990— Adnan (@adnankhan1_) March 2, 2024
Absolute game changer Nathan Lyon!!!#NathanLyon #NZvAUS #NZvsAUS— Aayushman Vishwanathan (@Aayushmansmudge) March 2, 2024
Now Blundell's dismissed.— Hardik (@mrlambu_) March 2, 2024
Just wanted NZ to put up a little fight, the target anyways was near impossible to reach for them.
Disappointed with how Rachin got out though. #NZvsAUS#CricketTwitter
I’m not ready to pile on the Marnus bandwagon yet-— Spart Von Hotham (@Spartsback) March 2, 2024
He’s on the cusp of the yips tho - ability is often over run by the mind with intensity like his
I predict a grinding 70 odd in the next test ….. unless the immense exuberance he has sees him run out for 0
Standby #NZvsAUS
I like Glenn Phillips…— Spart Von Hotham (@Spartsback) March 2, 2024
Historically Offies are quiet unassuming types- but not him
He’s also a hat reverser and has a hint of ranga about him
Interesting 12 months coming up as the rest of the world formulate batting plans against him #NZvsAUS
Don't miss the final and exciting day of beautiful test match 🥵— Shankar ™ (@urstrulyPR) March 2, 2024
30mins to go.... #NZvsAUS
Will the match be over by lunch or can a Kiwi dream?... #NZvsAUS— Geoff Underwood (@guusedtorock) March 2, 2024
Some views from the Basin Reserve at the @blackcapsnz cricket vs Aus. Yes, one is from the Gents Toilets at the Southern End and yes, NZ took at wicket while I was there. pic.twitter.com/pCyBZkrCjY— David Capel (@capes_nz) March 2, 2024