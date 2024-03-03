PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Usman Khan’s heroic ton as Multan dominates Karachi Kings
Usman Khan's heroic ton propelled Multan Sultans for a win.|
Multan Sultans extended their winning streak with a 20-run triumph over Karachi Kings. Opting to bat first, the Sultans started their innings strongly with Usman Khan's remarkable century off 56 deliveries proving to be a formidable challenge for the Kings, who couldn't chase the target in 20 overs.
Karachi Kings continued their lackluster opening performance from the previous two matches, losing Tim Siefert in the second over. The setbacks persisted as James Vince also departed within the powerplay, leaving the Kings at 53/2 after six overs. However, skipper Shan Masood and Shoaib Malik managed to stabilize the Karachi batting, employing an aggressive approach and capitalizing on Multan's shambolic misfielding. This effort took their side to 70/2 by the eighth over. Despite Malik and Masood's efforts to build a solid score, the Sultan's bowlers pegged back by dismissing the duo in the middle overs phase. The wicket of Leus du Plooy in the 13th over further weakened the Kings' chances of reaching the target, with the hosts struggling at 119/5 after 15 overs. In the slog overs, the Kings failed to ignite any spectacular moments. Despite Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz's modest partnership, contributing 41 runs, the Kings ultimately succumbed and concluded their tally at 169/7, resulting in a 20-run loss in the game.
Karachi kings just lost the plot like Lahore qalanders. #KKvsMS— shaone (@shaonedon) March 3, 2024
karachi helping mohammad ali to increase his wickets on the most wickets board #PSL2024— iu winning psl 9 king babar best (@GamerAbdullah2) March 3, 2024
Karachi haar gai🤣🤣!— 𝐊 🇵🇰 (@_iamkaiffff) March 3, 2024
not easy to turn up to every game and be consistently shit, have to give credit to karachi kings tbh— Abubakar (@ThisAbubakr) March 3, 2024
KARACHI KINGS HAVE LOST AGAIN! THEY HAVE LOST 3 OUT OF 3 MATCHES IN KARACHI NOW 😞💔💔💔#HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/n1ELc8wMiX— Chhajoo (@Abbas1365514) March 3, 2024
KARACHI KINGS and LAHORE QALANDARS be like :) pic.twitter.com/3shAJKMILD— Aroona♡ (@Aroonaa_22) March 3, 2024
Multan Sultans has Qualify for the play offs in PSL 9 after beating Karachi Kings pic.twitter.com/2fYdUSPWce— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) March 3, 2024
Multan Sultans cruise to a comfortable victory, with Karachi Kings struggling to assert dominance throughout the chase 👏#KKvMS #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/84sV014y3u— Chhajoo (@Abbas1365514) March 3, 2024
Karachi losses the match in the middle overs, when they start loosing wickets, specially when Shan and Malik was playing it was Karachi's game at that time and hey loose too many wickets in that point, Shan gone Malik gone and du Plooy also departs cheaply then it wasn't good for… pic.twitter.com/19vIejMyWW— Aqdas Rehman (@AqdasRehman) March 3, 2024
Multan sultans becomes first team to qualify for playoffs.— Shahzeb (@confesspain_) March 3, 2024
Meanwhile Karachi Karachi lost 3rd game at home. pic.twitter.com/ud7J9IzO5I