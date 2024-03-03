PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Usman Khan’s heroic ton as Multan dominates Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings continued their lackluster opening performance from the previous two matches, losing Tim Siefert in the second over. The setbacks persisted as James Vince also departed within the powerplay, leaving the Kings at 53/2 after six overs. However, skipper Shan Masood and Shoaib Malik managed to stabilize the Karachi batting, employing an aggressive approach and capitalizing on Multan's shambolic misfielding. This effort took their side to 70/2 by the eighth over. Despite Malik and Masood's efforts to build a solid score, the Sultan's bowlers pegged back by dismissing the duo in the middle overs phase. The wicket of Leus du Plooy in the 13th over further weakened the Kings' chances of reaching the target, with the hosts struggling at 119/5 after 15 overs. In the slog overs, the Kings failed to ignite any spectacular moments. Despite Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz's modest partnership, contributing 41 runs, the Kings ultimately succumbed and concluded their tally at 169/7, resulting in a 20-run loss in the game.