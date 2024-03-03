More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Usman Khan’s heroic ton as Multan dominates Karachi Kings

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Usman Khan's heroic ton propelled Multan Sultans for a win.

Multan Sultans extended their winning streak with a 20-run triumph over Karachi Kings. Opting to bat first, the Sultans started their innings strongly with Usman Khan's remarkable century off 56 deliveries proving to be a formidable challenge for the Kings, who couldn't chase the target in 20 overs.

‌With an impressive 60-run triumph in their previous match, Multan aimed to maintain their position at the summit of the table by opting to bat first in Karachi. Despite a setback in the early stages with opener Reeza Hendricks departing in the second over to Karachi's Blessing Muzarabani, the Sultans rebounded. The partnership between the in-form captain Mohammad Rizwan and Usman flourished, reaching 87/1 in the initial 10 overs. The latter boasting an outstanding season average of 77, continued his exceptional run, notching his second half-century in 32 deliveries. The duo exhibited remarkable resilience, denting Karachi's bowling attack and propelling their team to 152/1 by the 16th over, with Rizwan securing his fourth fifty of the season. However, Muzarabani struck once more, providing some relief for Karachi by dismissing Rizwan in the 18th over. Undeterred, Usman showcased his prowess by achieving a stellar century off 56 deliveries, guiding his team to an impressive 189/3.

Karachi Kings continued their lackluster opening performance from the previous two matches, losing Tim Siefert in the second over. The setbacks persisted as James Vince also departed within the powerplay, leaving the Kings at 53/2 after six overs. However, skipper Shan Masood and Shoaib Malik managed to stabilize the Karachi batting, employing an aggressive approach and capitalizing on Multan's shambolic misfielding. This effort took their side to 70/2 by the eighth over. Despite Malik and Masood's efforts to build a solid score, the Sultan's bowlers pegged back by dismissing the duo in the middle overs phase. The wicket of Leus du Plooy in the 13th over further weakened the Kings' chances of reaching the target, with the hosts struggling at 119/5 after 15 overs. In the slog overs, the Kings failed to ignite any spectacular moments. Despite Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz's modest partnership, contributing 41 runs, the Kings ultimately succumbed and concluded their tally at 169/7, resulting in a 20-run loss in the game.

