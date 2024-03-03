Ranji Trophy | Twitter and Rahane cheer Lord Shardul's unflinching six to reach Semi-Final ton
Shardul Thakur recovered Mumbai from a precarious position with a century against Tamil Nadu|
It takes work to stand up against the odds when matters worsen. But capped Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is habituated to manufacturing magical moments in unprecedented situations, including clubbing a six to race to a semi-final ton against Tamil Nadu, taking his team out of trouble.
Despite folding up the South Indian state for 146 runs in the first innings, the Mumbai top-order except Musheer Khan failed to back their bowlers in the second innings of the match as R Sai Kishore broke the backbone in the morning session of the second day. However, a Mumbai side struggling at 126/7 during Lunch was revived by Shardul Thakur, who countered the visitors and reached his century with an audacious six that left the Mumbai dugout in applause.
On the fifth ball of the 81st over, the most successful bowler for Tamil Nadu in the ensuing tournament, Ajith Ram sprayed a tossed-up delivery at the middle and leg stump line. Batting at 95*, Shardul danced down the ground smoked the white rock over the fine of long off region to fetch a six, reaching his hundred in style. Unbothered by the revs on the ball while approaching his milestone, the 32-year-old dared to step down the ground and execute an inside-out stroke, leaving skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the rest of the dugout in applause.
The Twitterverse followed the footsteps of the Mumbai captain and showered praise on social media.
Lord for a reason!
Shardul Thakur gets to his century in style 🔥🔥— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 3, 2024
What a time to score your maiden first-class 💯
The celebrations say it all 👌👌@imShard | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy | #MUMvTN | #SF2
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/9tosMLk9TT pic.twitter.com/3RI9Sap6DO
Iconic
2023 - Sarfaraz Khan after scoring a Ranji century for Mumbai— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 3, 2024
2024 - Shardul Thakur after scoring a Ranji century for Mumbai pic.twitter.com/NrJdyhU27f
Rampage!
A SHARDUL THAKUR RAMPAGE IN RANJI TROPHY pic.twitter.com/5Hy4oFoGer— Yash (@CSKYash_) March 3, 2024
1st of many!
Maiden FC CENTURY FOR SHARDUL THAKUR!!— Yash (@CSKYash_) March 3, 2024
LOOK AT THAT CELEBRATION THOUGH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/obRUP9WvLs
True
Those shirking domestic cricket have something to learn from Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, both giving their all for their respective team in Ranji semis— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 3, 2024
Well done!
Shardul Thakur hits a six and gets to a well deserved 100— Vinesh Bhai (@vlp1994) March 3, 2024
Look at the celebration. He's taken Mumbai to a great position in this test 🔥❤️💪#RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/BOJgdzUytP
Just wow!
Scored 109 runs with a Strike Rate of 105 🔥🔥🔥— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) March 3, 2024
A new Provider loading for Dinda Academy in IPL
Lord Shardul Thakur 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QvKAg89lJl
LOL
Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande entering pre season camp of CSK after Hitting Centuries with the Bat 😈💀— 🤍✍ (@imAnthoni_) March 3, 2024
Surprise Opening Partners 🥵⚔️pic.twitter.com/xZekAelkoO
Waiting for that day!
One day our lords Tushar Deshpande and Shardul Thakur might ask Thala to let them open for a game ! pic.twitter.com/OOPuzHxLfk— 🎰 (@StanMSD) March 3, 2024
Superb!
Maiden First Class Century For Lord Shardul Thakur In Just 89 Balls. He Saved Mumbai Team From A Collapse. What A Batting. pic.twitter.com/NnCy9Rr14a— Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) March 3, 2024