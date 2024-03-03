More Options

‌Ranji Trophy | Twitter and Rahane cheer Lord Shardul's unflinching six to reach Semi-Final ton

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shardul Thakur recovered Mumbai from a precarious position with a century against Tamil Nadu

It takes work to stand up against the odds when matters worsen. But capped Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is habituated to manufacturing magical moments in unprecedented situations, including clubbing a six to race to a semi-final ton against Tamil Nadu, taking his team out of trouble.

Following a top-of-the-table finish in the Elite Group B stage, Mumbai continued their dominance in the 2024 Ranji Trophy by earning a close-fought win against Baroda in the second Quarter Final. However, the challenge got tougher for the 41-time champions as they progressed to the Semi-Final stage to face off against Tamil Nadu. 

Despite folding up the South Indian state for 146 runs in the first innings, the Mumbai top-order except Musheer Khan failed to back their bowlers in the second innings of the match as R Sai Kishore broke the backbone in the morning session of the second day. However, a Mumbai side struggling at 126/7 during Lunch was revived by Shardul Thakur, who countered the visitors and reached his century with an audacious six that left the Mumbai dugout in applause.

On the fifth ball of the 81st over, the most successful bowler for Tamil Nadu in the ensuing tournament, Ajith Ram sprayed a tossed-up delivery at the middle and leg stump line. Batting at 95*, Shardul danced down the ground smoked the white rock over the fine of long off region to fetch a six, reaching his hundred in style. Unbothered by the revs on the ball while approaching his milestone, the 32-year-old dared to step down the ground and execute an inside-out stroke, leaving skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the rest of the dugout in applause.

The Twitterverse followed the footsteps of the Mumbai captain and showered praise on social media. 

