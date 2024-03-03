More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter lauds as Lanning and spinners leapfrog Delhi Capitals to top-of-the-table 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Meg Lanning's fifty led to Delhi Capital's third win in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals cap off the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2024 with a comprehensive victory against Gujarat Giants, leaving them with four consecutive losses. Meg Lanning’s fifty paved the way to a formidable total followed by Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen’s three-fer reducing the opposition 25 runs short.

Brief Scores: DC: 163/8 [ Meg Lanning: 55 (41), Alice Capsey: 27(17); Meghna Singh: 4-0-37-4] beat GG: 138/8  [Ashleigh Gardner: 40(31), Phoebe Litchfield: 15 (10); Jess Jonassen: 4-0-22-3]

After three unfavorable tosses, Beth Mooney won the coin flip and sent the opposition to bat first. While Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning anticipated a quick start, Meghna Singh induced the brakes by removing the former and No. 3 Alice Capsey in the third and seventh over.  Following a 51-run powerplay, the English youngster’s wicket constituted a boundary drought for 20 balls before Lanning threw the kitchen sink to club a six in the tenth over. Subsequently, the skipper switched gears and raced to a fifty before Meghna broke the 47-run third-wicket partnership in the 13th over. A scratchy-looking Jemimah Rodrigues followed suit in a space of three balls paving the way for a couple of lusty blows from Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen. However, Meghna and the Giants spinners pegged back, conceding 33 runs off the last five overs for the loss of four wickets to reduce the Capitals to 163/8 in 20 overs. 

Desperate for a win, the Giants got a poor start as Shikha Pandey castled Laura Wolvaardt in the second over following a Titas Sadhu maiden first over. While Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield tried to thread the gaps Jess Jonassen did not allow it for long as she removed both batters in the fifth over to reduce them to a 41-run powerplay. Radha Yadav capitalized on the exerted pressure and scrutinized the opposition by bagging Veda Krishnamurthy and Kathryn Bryce and curtailed them to 73/5 following the halfway mark of the contest. Although Ashleigh Gardner (40) fought hard to steer the side near the target, Jonassen’s shrewdness got her stumped with the scorecard reading 108/6 in 15 overs. The tail could wag just 30 runs in as many balls for the loss of a couple, thereby handing the Capitals their third win in four matches. 

