‌WPL 2024 | Twitter lauds as Lanning and spinners leapfrog Delhi Capitals to top-of-the-table 





After three unfavorable tosses, Beth Mooney won the coin flip and sent the opposition to bat first. While Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning anticipated a quick start, Meghna Singh induced the brakes by removing the former and No. 3 Alice Capsey in the third and seventh over. Following a 51-run powerplay, the English youngster’s wicket constituted a boundary drought for 20 balls before Lanning threw the kitchen sink to club a six in the tenth over. Subsequently, the skipper switched gears and raced to a fifty before Meghna broke the 47-run third-wicket partnership in the 13th over. A scratchy-looking Jemimah Rodrigues followed suit in a space of three balls paving the way for a couple of lusty blows from Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen. However, Meghna and the Giants spinners pegged back, conceding 33 runs off the last five overs for the loss of four wickets to reduce the Capitals to 163/8 in 20 overs.

Desperate for a win, the Giants got a poor start as Shikha Pandey castled Laura Wolvaardt in the second over following a Titas Sadhu maiden first over. While Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield tried to thread the gaps Jess Jonassen did not allow it for long as she removed both batters in the fifth over to reduce them to a 41-run powerplay. Radha Yadav capitalized on the exerted pressure and scrutinized the opposition by bagging Veda Krishnamurthy and Kathryn Bryce and curtailed them to 73/5 following the halfway mark of the contest. Although Ashleigh Gardner (40) fought hard to steer the side near the target, Jonassen’s shrewdness got her stumped with the scorecard reading 108/6 in 15 overs. The tail could wag just 30 runs in as many balls for the loss of a couple, thereby handing the Capitals their third win in four matches.

Back to the top!

Delhi Capitals left quite a few runs out there with the bat, yet winning at a canter. Sums up how woeful Gujarat Giants have been.



Anyway, Back to the top of the table 😎 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 3, 2024

LOL

Bichari soch rahi hogi Australia jaise champion team chhodke yeh Gujarat Giants main kahaan atak gayi 😑🥲 pic.twitter.com/wMrs83iutK — Vinesh Bhai (@vlp1994) March 3, 2024

It was more than enough!

#WPL2024 Delhi Capitals once again win while batting first in a chasing ground. And don't even think it was their best batting day, but still more than enough. JJ then delivers with the ball.



Four defeats in four matches for Gujarat Giants as their nightmare continues in WPL. pic.twitter.com/TNbKY3oU7R — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 3, 2024

Almost out!

Gujarat Giants almost out of WPL 2023



Last year they finished at the bottom and now all set to replicate it this year too



What's going wrong with them? — Vinesh Bhai (@vlp1994) March 3, 2024

Another one

Gujarat's fourth consecutive defeat !!!!



Match no 10

Delhi capitals defeated Gujrat Giants ✅#WPL pic.twitter.com/IFRJ5AIdUk — KrrishnaTweets (@KAakrosh) March 3, 2024

Save cricket

Ban Gujarat Giants . Sack Micheal Klinger & Mithali raj from holding any cricketing positions ever . Save cricket #WPL2024 — Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) March 3, 2024

Pathetic!

What's wrong with Gujarat Giants' fielding? It is pathetic considering the standard of this tournament. — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) March 3, 2024

Just one

#WPL2024 Gujarat Giants' batting woes this season summed up. Ash Gardner's 40 today is the first time a GG batter has reached the 40-run milestone this season.



DC = 7

MI, RCB = 5

UPW = 3

GG = 1 pic.twitter.com/ONcxo9PcD9 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 3, 2024

Forget it

The only relevant game rcb has again is against Gujarat giants, rest 3 just forget it. Most probably tomorrow's game is like a shoot out for the 3rd place qualification. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 3, 2024

