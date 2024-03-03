WPL 2024 | Twitter lauds as Lanning and spinners leapfrog Delhi Capitals to top-of-the-table
Meg Lanning's fifty led to Delhi Capital's third win in WPL 2024|
WPL
Delhi Capitals cap off the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2024 with a comprehensive victory against Gujarat Giants, leaving them with four consecutive losses. Meg Lanning’s fifty paved the way to a formidable total followed by Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen’s three-fer reducing the opposition 25 runs short.
After three unfavorable tosses, Beth Mooney won the coin flip and sent the opposition to bat first. While Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning anticipated a quick start, Meghna Singh induced the brakes by removing the former and No. 3 Alice Capsey in the third and seventh over. Following a 51-run powerplay, the English youngster’s wicket constituted a boundary drought for 20 balls before Lanning threw the kitchen sink to club a six in the tenth over. Subsequently, the skipper switched gears and raced to a fifty before Meghna broke the 47-run third-wicket partnership in the 13th over. A scratchy-looking Jemimah Rodrigues followed suit in a space of three balls paving the way for a couple of lusty blows from Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen. However, Meghna and the Giants spinners pegged back, conceding 33 runs off the last five overs for the loss of four wickets to reduce the Capitals to 163/8 in 20 overs.
Desperate for a win, the Giants got a poor start as Shikha Pandey castled Laura Wolvaardt in the second over following a Titas Sadhu maiden first over. While Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield tried to thread the gaps Jess Jonassen did not allow it for long as she removed both batters in the fifth over to reduce them to a 41-run powerplay. Radha Yadav capitalized on the exerted pressure and scrutinized the opposition by bagging Veda Krishnamurthy and Kathryn Bryce and curtailed them to 73/5 following the halfway mark of the contest. Although Ashleigh Gardner (40) fought hard to steer the side near the target, Jonassen’s shrewdness got her stumped with the scorecard reading 108/6 in 15 overs. The tail could wag just 30 runs in as many balls for the loss of a couple, thereby handing the Capitals their third win in four matches.
Back to the top!
Delhi Capitals left quite a few runs out there with the bat, yet winning at a canter. Sums up how woeful Gujarat Giants have been.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 3, 2024
Anyway, Back to the top of the table 😎
LOL
Bichari soch rahi hogi Australia jaise champion team chhodke yeh Gujarat Giants main kahaan atak gayi 😑🥲 pic.twitter.com/wMrs83iutK— Vinesh Bhai (@vlp1994) March 3, 2024
It was more than enough!
#WPL2024 Delhi Capitals once again win while batting first in a chasing ground. And don't even think it was their best batting day, but still more than enough. JJ then delivers with the ball.— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 3, 2024
Four defeats in four matches for Gujarat Giants as their nightmare continues in WPL. pic.twitter.com/TNbKY3oU7R
Almost out!
Gujarat Giants almost out of WPL 2023— Vinesh Bhai (@vlp1994) March 3, 2024
Last year they finished at the bottom and now all set to replicate it this year too
What's going wrong with them?
Another one
Gujarat's fourth consecutive defeat !!!!— KrrishnaTweets (@KAakrosh) March 3, 2024
Match no 10
Delhi capitals defeated Gujrat Giants ✅#WPL pic.twitter.com/IFRJ5AIdUk
Save cricket
Ban Gujarat Giants . Sack Micheal Klinger & Mithali raj from holding any cricketing positions ever . Save cricket #WPL2024— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) March 3, 2024
Pathetic!
What's wrong with Gujarat Giants' fielding? It is pathetic considering the standard of this tournament.— Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) March 3, 2024
Just one
#WPL2024 Gujarat Giants' batting woes this season summed up. Ash Gardner's 40 today is the first time a GG batter has reached the 40-run milestone this season.— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 3, 2024
DC = 7
MI, RCB = 5
UPW = 3
GG = 1 pic.twitter.com/ONcxo9PcD9
Forget it
The only relevant game rcb has again is against Gujarat giants, rest 3 just forget it. Most probably tomorrow's game is like a shoot out for the 3rd place qualification.— arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 3, 2024
Finished!
Gujarat Giants looks like a finished team in the WPL. #WPL2024— Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) March 3, 2024