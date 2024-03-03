WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to relieved Gardner-Mooney as Meghna’s buttery grasp follows several faux pas
Sometimes, a sigh carries the weight of a thousand anxieties and it seemed relatable with Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner’s on Sunday. Despite a hat-trick of losses to kick off WPL 2024, the Gujarat fielders failed to take dollies in the field but Meghna’s buttery grasp sprinkled a sigh of relief.
The encounter between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was evident to several sloppy efforts from the fielders of the former that helped the Capitals seize control of the game on various phases of the game. Following three dropped chances a fourth one was taken despite a fumbling effort from Megna Singh, which left the bowler and skipper in smiles of relief.
On the last delivery of the first over, Tanuja Kanwer dropped a catch off his bowling while Mannat Kashyap dropped a sitter at mid-off on the second ball of the eleventh over when Meg Lanning miscued a aerial drive. In addition, Dayalan Hemalatha fumbled a reverse cup at deep mid-wicket on the fifth delivery of the 15th over and went on to get hurt underneath the eye.
After several dropped catches, Meghna Singh held onto one when Arundhati Reddy shimmied down the ground to execute an agricultural shot against a full and tossed-up delivery outside the off stump from Ashleigh Gardner on the last ball of the 18th over. The mistimed hit got the elevation but not the distance towards long-on but popped out off Meghna’s palm. However, realizing it in a fraction of a second, the pacer had her reflexes intact as she stretched her right hand to grab the ball in the second attempt. Soon after, the camera zoomed in on Gardner and Mooney, visibly exhaling in relief, sparking a frenzy on Twitter.
