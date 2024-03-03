WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to relieved Gardner-Mooney as Meghna’s buttery grasp follows several faux pas

After several dropped catches, Meghna Singh held onto one when Arundhati Reddy shimmied down the ground to execute an agricultural shot against a full and tossed-up delivery outside the off stump from Ashleigh Gardner on the last ball of the 18th over. The mistimed hit got the elevation but not the distance towards long-on but popped out off Meghna’s palm. However, realizing it in a fraction of a second, the pacer had her reflexes intact as she stretched her right hand to grab the ball in the second attempt. Soon after, the camera zoomed in on Gardner and Mooney, visibly exhaling in relief, sparking a frenzy on Twitter.