BAN vs SL | Sensational Jaker Ali falls agonizingly close as Lions tame the Tigers in thriller

‌Shoriful Islam made good use of the unusually green deck in Sylhet to nick off Avishka Fernando on the second ball of the innings before Taskin Ahmed dispatched Kamindu Mendis in the last over of the powerplay to leave the score reading 45/2 at the end of six overs. Kusal Mendis eventually attempted to break the shackles with a few well-timed boundaries to accelerate onwards from his 16-ball 14 but with Sadeera Samarawickrama continuing to reel at run-a-ball after 25 deliveries, the Tigers were well on top at the halfway stage with the Lions 79/2. However, the dew inevitably started making its presence felt thereafter and provided the batters the much-needed impetus alongside the short boundaries and rapid outfield. The next two overs begot 39 runs as Mendis raced to his half-century off just 27 deliveries. Another brief slump in scoring rate followed including Mendis holing out to long-off, until Charith Asalanka unleasehed carnate at the death. His six maximums in an unbeaten 21-ball 44, aided by Samarawickrama also getting in on the act after bringing up his half-century off 43 balls, saw the side score 64 in the last four overs to post 206/3 on the board.