BAN vs SL | Twitter reacts to Shoriful renewing 'Naagin Derby' hostilities with 'timed out' celebration
Shoriful Islam ensured the spicy Asian rivalry continued to be no holds barred with a hostile celebration after early breakthrough|
As far as entertainment goes, few clashes in the world of cricket can top an encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Shoriful Islam ensured the latest bilateral clash was no different as he taunted Angelo Mathews in the dugout by referencing the infamous 'timed out' dismissal from the World Cup.
Bangladesh produced perhaps the greenest top in their cricketing history in Sylhet on Monday to welcome Sri Lanka for the all-format tour beginning with a three-match T20I series and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, taking the reins for the first time as the full-time captain, unsurprisingly handed the ball to lethal left-arm quick Shoriful Islam after winning the toss. The pacer kicked off the encounter by sliding a ball full and wide to Avishka Fernando to which the opener responded by slashing as hard as he possibly could and the Kookaburra flew off the outside edge to the third man boundary -- what followed was box office entertainment.
Confident in his approach, Shoriful relented with another wide half volley but this time the ensuing edge was much fainter and carried straight into Litton Das' gloves for the opening breakthrough. Pumped beyond measure, Shotiful roared in ecstasy while leaping in the air and throwing fist pumps around, all the time preparing a brutal snide at the Lions. Shoriful turned to the Sri Lankan dugout with purpose and tapped on his wrists with a vengeful expression before being jumped on by his teammates.
The 22-year-old was evidently directing his taunt towards Angelo Mathews, who had become the first and so far only batter in international cricket history to be timed out when the two sides had last met at the ODI World Cup in Delhi. Even though the huge controversy that had followed the incident had completely died down in the four months since, Shoriful ensured the event remained fresh in the criicketing fraternity's mind much to Twitterati's delight.
