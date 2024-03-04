BAN vs SL | Twitter reacts to Shoriful renewing 'Naagin Derby' hostilities with 'timed out' celebration

Bangladesh produced perhaps the greenest top in their cricketing history in Sylhet on Monday to welcome Sri Lanka for the all-format tour beginning with a three-match T20I series and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, taking the reins for the first time as the full-time captain, unsurprisingly handed the ball to lethal left-arm quick Shoriful Islam after winning the toss. The pacer kicked off the encounter by sliding a ball full and wide to Avishka Fernando to which the opener responded by slashing as hard as he possibly could and the Kookaburra flew off the outside edge to the third man boundary -- what followed was box office entertainment.