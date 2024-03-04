‌IPL 2024 | Huge setback for CSK as Devon Conway ruled out with finger injury 

Conway sustained the injury during the second T20I against Australia while wicketkeeping and was sent for X-ray scans. Although the Firebirds opener did not suffer a fracture as per the medical report, the medical team suggested he go under the knife.

The southpaw missed the first Trans-Tasmanian Test in the Basin Reserve, Wellington, and Henry Nicholls was summoned as cover.

The Black Caps Twitter handle stated: “Opener Devon Conway will this week undergo surgery on the left thumb he damaged during the KFC T20I series against Australia.”

It was further revealed that the 32-year-old will need at least eight weeks to recuperate from the injury. This means the gloveman would be missing most of the IPL season for CSK, thereby providing a huge setback to the MS Dhoni-led unit.

"Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks.”

In the absence of Conway, the CSK management may look to debut Rachin Ravindra or push Ajinkya Rahane up to the opening spot along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. A potential replacement for the left-handed opener is yet to be named by the franchise.



















