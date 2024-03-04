IPL 2024 | Sunrisers Hyderabad names Pat Cummins as captain for upcoming season

IPL 2024 | Sunrisers Hyderabad name Pat Cummins as captain for upcoming season
2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have named record-buy Pat Cummins as their new captain for the upcoming season. The decision comes after extensive speculation surrounding Aiden Markram's potential captaincy, with Cummins ultimately chosen by SRH management to lead the Orange Army.
Markram assumed the SRH captaincy after guiding the Sunrisers' franchise to victory in the inaugural SA20 edition. Notably, he successfully defended the title in the recently concluded tournament, raising expectations for another opportunity to showcase his leadership skills in the lucrative league. Nevertheless, SRH has swiftly transitioned to Cummins, anticipating him to guide the team to their first trophy since 2016.
SRH had purchased Cummins' for a huge amount of INR 20.5 crore after winning the bidding war with MI, CSK and RCB. It will be fascinating to see if the Australian ODI and Test captain can replicate his success on the global stage within the IPL. Cummins will become the second Australian to captain the SRH team, following David Warner's leadership in 2016, which resulted in the team securing their first trophy by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the finals.