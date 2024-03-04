IPL 2024 | Sunrisers Hyderabad names Pat Cummins as captain for upcoming season

SRH had purchased Cummins' for a huge amount of INR 20.5 crore after winning the bidding war with MI, CSK and RCB. It will be fascinating to see if the Australian ODI and Test captain can replicate his success on the global stage within the IPL. Cummins will become the second Australian to captain the SRH team, following David Warner's leadership in 2016, which resulted in the team securing their first trophy by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the finals.