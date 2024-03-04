More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter going bananas over Azam Khan's gravity-defying leap grabbing phenomenal screamer

PSL 2024 | Twitter going bananas over Azam Khan's gravity-defying leap grabbing phenomenal screamer

862

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

The true essence of cricket shines through the epic clashes on the field coupled with extraordinary displays. Islamabad United's wicketkeeper Azam Khan embodied this spirit against Peshawar by pulling off a stunning catch, diving to his right, and adding to Peshawar’s disastrous start with the bat.

‌Chasing 197 runs, Peshawar Zalmi suffered a rough start, unlike their previous games, with star openers Saim Ayub and skipper Babar Azam departing in the first over. The woes continued as Mohammad Haris fell in the fourth over, leaving Zalmi struggling at 18/3 after five overs. The spotlight shifted to Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Paul Walter to salvage the situation, but Islamabad's bowlers posed a formidable challenge. Unfortunately for Zalmi, their troubles escalated with Kohler-Cadmore’s dismissal in the sixth over, courtesy of an excellent take from wicketkeeper Azam Khan.

On the first delivery of the sixth over, Hunain Shah bowled a short-of-length delivery outside off, tempting the 29-year-old English batter to cut. However, the attempt only found the outside edge, heading towards the right of the wicketkeeper. In an incredible effort, Azam Khan leaped sideways by extending his right hand and snatched the speeding ball in mid-air. Initially unaware of his feat, Azam received a congratulatory hug from Colin Munro for his remarkable catch.

Twitter erupted with praise for Azam Khan's fitness, as users flooded social media with their heartfelt emotions.

What an effort!

Brilliant

Superb

Too good

Yup

Superman style!

Gave his 100% 

Yup

Superman

Actually

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all