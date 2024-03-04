PSL 2024 | Twitter going bananas over Azam Khan's gravity-defying leap grabbing phenomenal screamer
The true essence of cricket shines through the epic clashes on the field coupled with extraordinary displays. Islamabad United's wicketkeeper Azam Khan embodied this spirit against Peshawar by pulling off a stunning catch, diving to his right, and adding to Peshawar’s disastrous start with the bat.
On the first delivery of the sixth over, Hunain Shah bowled a short-of-length delivery outside off, tempting the 29-year-old English batter to cut. However, the attempt only found the outside edge, heading towards the right of the wicketkeeper. In an incredible effort, Azam Khan leaped sideways by extending his right hand and snatched the speeding ball in mid-air. Initially unaware of his feat, Azam received a congratulatory hug from Colin Munro for his remarkable catch.
Twitter erupted with praise for Azam Khan's fitness, as users flooded social media with their heartfelt emotions.
March 4, 2024
BRILLIANT CATCH BY AZAM KHAN— HAFEEZ KHAN (@HAFEEZK51158740) March 4, 2024
TKC GONE FOR 12 RUNS 😦🥺#BabarAzam𓃵 #PSL9 #PZvsIU pic.twitter.com/eH3l5MAaaa
WHAT A CATCH BY AZAM KHAN 😱😱😱#HBLPSL9 #tapmad #HojaoAdFree #SingaporeTSTheErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTourSG pic.twitter.com/RxYs7FQOZe— Farat (@IKandMAmirfan) March 4, 2024
WHAT A CATCH BY AZAM KHAN 😱😱😱#HBLPSL9 #tapmad #HojaoAdFree pic.twitter.com/6fNCngAewK— HAMZA XLU (@ameer_hamza093) March 4, 2024
What a catch from Azam Khan. Hold that fitness merchants#HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/Lf3EMHe5Dx— Hassann (@Toata_hoa_saaz) March 4, 2024
WHAT A CATCH BY AZAM KHAN 😱#HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/d7wQlYljQW— Sahil_Mustafaa (@sahil_mustafa1) March 4, 2024
What a catch by azam khan💯💯#IUvPZ #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/ZipecVEgx7— ZAIB KHAN🏏🇵🇰 (@ZaibKhano) March 4, 2024
Superman is here...😱😱😱— SHAD (@Shadhashmi1998) March 4, 2024
Cadmore out!!! Hunain Shah#HBLPSL9 #HBLPSL #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/RFB8o7V0YN
HUNAIN SHAH REMOVES TOM KOHLER-CADMORE🥵🔥🔥🔥— Eitezaz Raheel (@MuhammadEitezaz) March 4, 2024
ZALMI ARE FOUR DOWN👀
Azam Khan with a superman catch #HBLPSL9 #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/8o43Ul5FTT
There is nothing in the world more graceful than seeing Azam Khan take a diving catch.#AzamKhan #PSL9 #PSL24 #HBLPSL9 #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/yuqtJjElAS— asad t (@headsisthecall) March 4, 2024