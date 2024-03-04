PSL 2024 | Twitter praises Shadab Khan's outstanding batting performance as Islamabad beat Peshawar Zalmi

The Peshawar batting unit saw their worst beginning this year as openers Saim Ayub and Babar Azam failed to create any magic like in their previous games, departing in the first over itself. The woes continued as Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler- Cadmore and Rovman Powell failed to hit big with the Peshawar side looking in big danger with the scorecard at 18/5 at the end of the powerplay. The Peshawar unit was all hoping for a miraculous intervention to steady their batting with Aamer Jamal and Paul Walter giving their side a big relief as they took them to 59/5 in 10 overs. The duo switched gears thereafter and went into attacking mode with Jamal scoring a brilliant fifty off 28 deliveries and taking his side to 120/5 in 15 overs. However, Shadab gave them the much-needed breakthrough and broke the 107-run stand by scalping Walter in the 16th over. With Walter and Jamal’s departure, the Peshawar batting couldn't resurrect further and ended the tally at 167/9.