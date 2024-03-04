PSL 2024 | Twitter praises Shadab Khan's outstanding batting performance as Islamabad beat Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs to gain the important two points and climb to the third spot of the points table. Chasing 197 runs put up by the United, the Peshawar Zalmi collapsed in their top and middle order, ultimately succumbing to 167/9 in their allotted 20 overs.
Following a rain-interrupted match two days back, Islamabad United were compelled to bat first with Saim Ayub showcasing his bowling finesse by swiftly dismissing Alex Hales on the opening delivery of the innings. The 21-year-old struck again, removing Colin Munro in the third over, destabilising Islamabad's top order as the score stood at 46/2 after the powerplay. Nonetheless, Agha Salman and captain Shadab Khan orchestrated a commendable recovery from the initial setback, forging a 65-run partnership to steer their side to 90/2 within the first 10 overs. Moreover, Shadab exhibited brilliance with the bat, crafting a 34-ball half-century, supported by a fruitful collaboration with Jordan Cox, propelling the team's score to 143/3 by the 15th over. As Islamabad's batting gained momentum, Shadab's impressive innings of 80 runs off 51 balls came to an end as Luke Wood provided the crucial breakthrough for his team. Azam Khan then added to the excitement with a fantastic cameo, scoring 29 runs off just 14 deliveries, contributing to his team's impressive total of 196/4 in 20 overs.
The Peshawar batting unit saw their worst beginning this year as openers Saim Ayub and Babar Azam failed to create any magic like in their previous games, departing in the first over itself. The woes continued as Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler- Cadmore and Rovman Powell failed to hit big with the Peshawar side looking in big danger with the scorecard at 18/5 at the end of the powerplay. The Peshawar unit was all hoping for a miraculous intervention to steady their batting with Aamer Jamal and Paul Walter giving their side a big relief as they took them to 59/5 in 10 overs. The duo switched gears thereafter and went into attacking mode with Jamal scoring a brilliant fifty off 28 deliveries and taking his side to 120/5 in 15 overs. However, Shadab gave them the much-needed breakthrough and broke the 107-run stand by scalping Walter in the 16th over. With Walter and Jamal’s departure, the Peshawar batting couldn't resurrect further and ended the tally at 167/9.
