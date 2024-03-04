WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to apologetic Perry after destroying car with lethal six
Ellyse Perry showcased her explosive best on Monday by shattering the glass of a parked car with a mammoth six|
BCCI
An in-form individual is not just a menace to the opposition but could be threatening to the surroundings as well. Similar was the case on Monday’s WPL 2024 face-off between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz when Ellyse Perry’s huge six destroyed the window pan of the sponsoring car.
The M. Chinnaswamy played to its true colour during the first innings of the eleventh match of the ongoing WPL 2024 as the ball was coming onto the willow with ease. Following a rollicking start, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry cause havoc in the opposition bowling with the latter destroying a car’s glass window with a lethal six.
March 4, 2024
My goodness Elyse Perry just shattered a car window #RCBWvsUPW— Vishal Goud (@vishaljgoud) March 4, 2024
#WPL2024 Ellyse Perry, no stranger to breaking the glass ceiling, shatters the window glass of the Tata Punch beyond the boundary line. pic.twitter.com/1cqbwAQsYV— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 4, 2024
Elysse Perry just broke the window of the Tata Punch parked on the sidelines 😂 entire stadium is cheering. What a moment in the WPL!— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) March 4, 2024
