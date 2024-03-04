More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Mandhana-Perry set up RCB’s home-leg finish on a high

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Smriti Mandhna's 80 helped RCB to win by 23 runs against UP Warriorz

WPL

RCB ends the Bengaluru leg with flying colors after beating UP Warriorz for the second time in the WPL 2024 edition. Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry’s fifties were well-backed by their bowlers in a comprehensive 23-run margin win as Alyssa Healy’s fighting fifty fell short in the reverse fixture.

Brief Scores: RCB: 198/3 (20) [ Smriti Mandhana: 80 (50), Ellyse Perry: 58 (37); Sophie Ecclestone: 4-0-22-1 beat UPW: 175/8 (20)  [Alyssa Healy: 55 (38), Deepti Sharma: 33(22); Asha Shobana: 4-0-29-2] by 23 runs.

The experimentation of a new opening pair cultivated desirable results for RCB despite losing the toss in the last game of WPL 2024 at Bengaluru. Sabbineni Meghana and Smriti Mandhana consolidated for a 51-run opening stand leading up to a 57-run powerplay for the loss of the latter in the sixth over. Ellyse Perry entered the fray at No. 3 and played second fiddle to Mandhana’s carnage in 95 runs second wicket stand that saw the latter smoking three fours each against Athapaththu and Anjali Sarvani in the 15th and 16th over respectively. Although Deepti Sharma got the better of Mandhana in the 17th over, Perry took control with Richa Ghosh as the duo slammed 42 runs in the next 19 balls to propel the total to 198/3 in 20 overs. 

Similar to their opposition, the Warriorz got a flying start inside the powerplay with Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, and ten runs in extra racking up 40 runs midway through the powerplay. However, silence prevailed in the next couple of overs with Sophie Devine edging past the Maharashtra-born in the fifth over, leading up to a 56-run powerplay. Eventually, Athapaththu followed suit due to a bizarre DRS mishap and Devine outwitted in-form Grace Harris with a knuckleball to reduce the visitors to 75/3 in 8 overs. Unfettered by the setbacks, Healy kept fighting and reached his half-century before getting stumped by Richa Ghosh off Sophie Molineux in the 13th over. The ball was in RCB's court with Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar’s resilient efforts falling short as the RCB spinners curtailed the equation to 29 needed off the last six balls with ease.

