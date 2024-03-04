More Options

WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Smriti and Healy being blinded by Athapaththu’s jaffa

WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Smriti and Healy being blinded by Athapaththu’s jaffa

8

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Smriti Mandhana scored 80 against UP Warriorz

|

RCB

Among the most discussed topics in cricket, the tough role of a wicketkeeper is often overlooked. However, the WPL encounter between RCB and UPW shone the spotlight on Alyssa Healy who was flummoxed after failing to judge Chamari Athapaththu's variation from behind the stumps, much like the batter.

Following an unfavorable toss, captain Mandhana led the charge along with Dayalan Hemalatha and peppered the UP bowlers left, right, and center. Although the latter was dismissed inside the powerplay, runs did not stop coming off the former's willow. However, this did not stop the bowlers from trying new variations as Athapaththu's sudden change in pace bewildered Smriti Mandhana and the wicketkeeper out of nowhere. 

On the second ball of the ninth over, the Sri Lankan all-rounder came around the wicket and bowled a seam-up delivery, pitched around the leg stump line. Mandhana tried to shimmy down the ground to work against the angle but was stunned by the sudden inward movement off the pitch and got beaten on the inside edge of the willow. Healy, who was keeping the wickets, failed to judge the variation as well and was nowhere behind the line of the ball, thereby leading to four byes. 

Seeing two prominent names in women’s cricket failing to judge a part-timer’s variation left the Twitterverse to indulge in light-hearted banter.

What a delivery!

Big moment

LOL

Queen

All over

Fantastic

Superb

Brilliant

What an inning

Hold it!





Get updates! Follow us on

Open all