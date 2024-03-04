WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Smriti and Healy being blinded by Athapaththu’s jaffa





Following an unfavorable toss, captain Mandhana led the charge along with Dayalan Hemalatha and peppered the UP bowlers left, right, and center. Although the latter was dismissed inside the powerplay, runs did not stop coming off the former's willow. However, this did not stop the bowlers from trying new variations as Athapaththu's sudden change in pace bewildered Smriti Mandhana and the wicketkeeper out of nowhere.

On the second ball of the ninth over, the Sri Lankan all-rounder came around the wicket and bowled a seam-up delivery, pitched around the leg stump line. Mandhana tried to shimmy down the ground to work against the angle but was stunned by the sudden inward movement off the pitch and got beaten on the inside edge of the willow. Healy, who was keeping the wickets, failed to judge the variation as well and was nowhere behind the line of the ball, thereby leading to four byes.

Seeing two prominent names in women’s cricket failing to judge a part-timer’s variation left the Twitterverse to indulge in light-hearted banter.

What a delivery!

Big moment

#WPL2024 Two potentially big moments in the match. Sophie Ecclestone has Smriti Mandhana playing a false shot, Chamari Athapaththu drops it (misjudged it completely). Then Chamari has Smriti beaten by a faster one, Alyssa Healy unable to gather for a stumping. pic.twitter.com/Bcxe54C98K — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 4, 2024

LOL

Chamari Athapathu and Alyssa Healy taking turns to get blinded and missing out on dismissing Smriti Mandhana (who is looking in very good form) #RCB #RCBvUPW#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/kiMo4l11UP — Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) March 4, 2024

Queen

Smriti dropped by Chamari.

Smriti dropped by healy (stumping).

Smriti then dropped 👑. — Shiningstar (@shining_star45) March 4, 2024

All over

Fantastic

Do or die match for #RCB in #WPL today against UP Warriorz. Fantastic batting so far! I thought I'll come to support them but they didn't need it. Look at the turnout. Half the time I think crowd is drunk on the excitement. 😀🤭 At Chinnaswamy Stadium https://t.co/u8Od26fNY0 pic.twitter.com/I6SSoBPd4c — Poonam Sharma 🇮🇳 (@_alps) March 4, 2024

Superb

Brilliant

Woahhoooo. And another brilliant Fifty by QUEEN SMRITI MANDHANA! ❤️



THOSE SIXES 🤌🏻



THIS IS A WELL GOING KNOCK BY SMRITI, HOPEFULLY A GOOD TOTAL TO DEFEND for RCB :))#SmritiMandhana #RCBWvsUPW #WPL pic.twitter.com/9z2UAqdzMv — Jonah Abraham 😷 (@JonahAbraham26) March 4, 2024

What an inning

Hold it!







