WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Smriti and Healy being blinded by Athapaththu’s jaffa
Smriti Mandhana scored 80 against UP Warriorz|
RCB
Among the most discussed topics in cricket, the tough role of a wicketkeeper is often overlooked. However, the WPL encounter between RCB and UPW shone the spotlight on Alyssa Healy who was flummoxed after failing to judge Chamari Athapaththu's variation from behind the stumps, much like the batter.
On the second ball of the ninth over, the Sri Lankan all-rounder came around the wicket and bowled a seam-up delivery, pitched around the leg stump line. Mandhana tried to shimmy down the ground to work against the angle but was stunned by the sudden inward movement off the pitch and got beaten on the inside edge of the willow. Healy, who was keeping the wickets, failed to judge the variation as well and was nowhere behind the line of the ball, thereby leading to four byes.
Seeing two prominent names in women’s cricket failing to judge a part-timer’s variation left the Twitterverse to indulge in light-hearted banter.
What a delivery!
March 4, 2024
Big moment
#WPL2024 Two potentially big moments in the match. Sophie Ecclestone has Smriti Mandhana playing a false shot, Chamari Athapaththu drops it (misjudged it completely). Then Chamari has Smriti beaten by a faster one, Alyssa Healy unable to gather for a stumping. pic.twitter.com/Bcxe54C98K— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 4, 2024
LOL
Chamari Athapathu and Alyssa Healy taking turns to get blinded and missing out on dismissing Smriti Mandhana (who is looking in very good form) #RCB #RCBvUPW#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/kiMo4l11UP— Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) March 4, 2024
Queen
Smriti dropped by Chamari.— Shiningstar (@shining_star45) March 4, 2024
Smriti dropped by healy (stumping).
Smriti then dropped 👑.
All over
Looks like Healy gave up already. Casual keeping. #WPL2024 #RCBvUPW— PN (@fcxpmi) March 4, 2024
Fantastic
Do or die match for #RCB in #WPL today against UP Warriorz. Fantastic batting so far! I thought I'll come to support them but they didn't need it. Look at the turnout. Half the time I think crowd is drunk on the excitement. 😀🤭 At Chinnaswamy Stadium https://t.co/u8Od26fNY0 pic.twitter.com/I6SSoBPd4c— Poonam Sharma 🇮🇳 (@_alps) March 4, 2024
Superb
50 for Smriti Mandhana #WPL pic.twitter.com/eI3G01BTXF— 𝑨𝒊𝒎𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 ♛♕ (@ethauline) March 4, 2024
Brilliant
Woahhoooo. And another brilliant Fifty by QUEEN SMRITI MANDHANA! ❤️— Jonah Abraham 😷 (@JonahAbraham26) March 4, 2024
THOSE SIXES 🤌🏻
THIS IS A WELL GOING KNOCK BY SMRITI, HOPEFULLY A GOOD TOTAL TO DEFEND for RCB :))#SmritiMandhana #RCBWvsUPW #WPL pic.twitter.com/9z2UAqdzMv
What an inning
Smriti Mandhana, my skipper ❤️ What a half-century!🫶 Provided a great start to RCB along with Meghana! ✨#RCBvUPW #RCBvsUPW #TATAWPL #TATAWPL2024 #WPL #WPL2024— Shradha Tiwari (@KohliDiFan) March 4, 2024
Hold it!
Hold the pose !#WPL #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/AOiJI1yAjT— Asli BCCI Women(WPL Mode On) (@AsliBCCIWomen) March 4, 2024