‌WPL 2024 | Twitter stirred as unpleased Healy-Chamari fumes at bizarre DRS malfunction 





The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru played to its true nature in the first innings of the eleventh WPL 2024 match as the RCB batting order teed the opposition bowlers to rack up 198 runs in the full quota. Similar to the home side, the Warriorz got a flying start in the second innings despite the fall of Kiran Navgire inside the powerplay. However, what following the field restrictions were lifted was bizarre and led to an unusual Athapaththu dismissal.

Wrist spinner Georgia Wareham sprayed a flighted delivery at the middle and leg stump line that the Sri Lankan captain tried to sweep using the front foot. It was a leg-break from the spinner and Athapaththu failed to middle it, thereby getting beaten on the inside edge and incurring a thud at the front pad. Umpire Vrinda Rathi was unmoved by the RCB appeal and this led Richa Ghosh to confess to Smriti Mandhana to opt for a review.

As the ball tracking showed up on the TV screen, third umpire Pashchim Pathak and the rest of the players observed a change in the trajectory of the ball after pitching. The ball was pitched on the middle and leg in the form of a leg-break but the technology produced a straighter trajectory that went on to hit the middle stump. Three reds were seen and therefore the on-field decision had to be overturned, prompting Healy, Athapaththu and others in the Warriorz dugout in disbelief. The skipper who was at the non-striker’s end was seen nodding her head and completely disgusted by the malfunctioning of technology, leading the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

Worst DRS in #WPL2024 leg spin delivery going wrong way lol it’s a joke



No matter why #healy is angry#RCBWvsUPW — MeerajRules (@meerajrules) March 4, 2024

RCB is going to win this match anyway..No need for this very questionable DRS. Seems a black spot on #WPL .#WPL2024 #TATAWPL #RCBVUPW — PN (@fcxpmi) March 4, 2024

A seemingly very questionable predicitive element of ball tracking for that lbw.



Conventional legspin, and the short period of visible movement after it pitched was away from the stumps. But tracking showed it go the other way & strike middle after hitting Athapaththu's pads. — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) March 4, 2024

DRS at times is so dubious, be it Joe Root or Chamari Athapaththu dismissal, both looked notout. The ball pitched marginally on the leg stump & turned further. In replays off stump & part of middle stump were visible, yet intriguingly ball tracking shows all 3 reds! #WPL2024 — Ykush_Tyagiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Ykush_Tyagi) March 4, 2024

Okay might not have entirely turned down leg because of how full that Georgia Wareham legspinner had pitched - projected pathway etc, so ump's call prolly - but no way did it go straight or spin the other way as Hawk-Eye showed it to. Unlucky Chamari Athapaththu.#UPWvRCB #WPL2024 — S Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) March 4, 2024

Seems like "Chamari Athapaththu" is not out -- wrong decision by umpire ...



Ball was going out but in DRS it shown like going straight ☹️



Something is suspicious at Chinnaswamy 🤧 — 𝙓🚬🌶️ (@MrTollywud_SSMB) March 4, 2024

Chamari athapaththu was clearly not out#WPL2024

Ball was turning leg side..#RCBWvsUPW — Swapnil Shinde (@swapnils35) March 4, 2024

I think its a technical error that leads to Athapaththu wicket……DRS is not perfect #RCBvUPW — JB (@JB_ktbffh) March 4, 2024

