More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter stirred as unpleased Healy-Chamari fumes at bizarre DRS malfunction 

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter stirred as unpleased Healy-Chamari fumes at bizarre DRS malfunction 

695

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

In the evolving world of technology, humans are often too dependent on gadgets and their effectiveness. However, devices are not always accurate, and such was the case in the match-up between RCB and UPW when a controversial DRS drama paved the way for Chamari Athapaththu’s dismissal.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru played to its true nature in the first innings of the eleventh WPL 2024 match as the RCB batting order teed the opposition bowlers to rack up 198 runs in the full quota. Similar to the home side, the Warriorz got a flying start in the second innings despite the fall of Kiran Navgire inside the powerplay. However, what following the field restrictions were lifted was bizarre and led to an unusual Athapaththu dismissal.

Wrist spinner Georgia Wareham sprayed a flighted delivery at the middle and leg stump line that the Sri Lankan captain tried to sweep using the front foot. It was a leg-break from the spinner and Athapaththu failed to middle it, thereby getting beaten on the inside edge and incurring a thud at the front pad. Umpire Vrinda Rathi was unmoved by the RCB appeal and this led Richa Ghosh to confess to Smriti Mandhana to opt for a review. 

As the ball tracking showed up on the TV screen, third umpire Pashchim Pathak and the rest of the players observed a change in the trajectory of the ball after pitching. The ball was pitched on the middle and leg in the form of a leg-break but the technology produced a straighter trajectory that went on to hit the middle stump. Three reds were seen and therefore the on-field decision had to be overturned, prompting Healy, Athapaththu and others in the Warriorz dugout in disbelief. The skipper who was at the non-striker’s end was seen nodding her head and completely disgusted by the malfunctioning of technology, leading the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

Healy isn't happy with DRS!

Worst

Yup

Quite questionable

True

No way

Wrong decision!

Clearly not out

Technical error

Absolutely!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all