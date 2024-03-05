PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Asif Ali's outstanding fielding resulted in brilliant screamer dismissing Malan

‌In pursuit of 205 runs, the Multan Sultans were off to a great start with the help of Mohammad Rizwan and Reeza Hendricks taking their side to 34/0 in four overs. However, things shifted thereafter as Hendricks departed in the fifth over after some great bowling by Mehran Mumtaz. The Multan batting looked a bit worried as they lost Mohammad Rizwan in the eighth over with the scorecard at 51/2. All eyes were on Dawid Malan to proceed things further for the Sultans but he failed to meet the expectations after falling prey to a brilliant catch by Asif Ali.