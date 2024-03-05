More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Asif Ali's outstanding fielding resulted in brilliant screamer dismissing Malan

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A team relies not just on batting or bowling but also on exceptional efforts in the field. Asif Ali of Peshawar Zalmi showcased this truth with a remarkable catch near the boundary, inches away from the ropes, leading to the dismissal of the in-form Multan batter Dawid Malan in Rawalpindi.

‌In pursuit of 205 runs, the Multan Sultans were off to a great start with the help of Mohammad Rizwan and Reeza Hendricks taking their side to 34/0 in four overs. However, things shifted thereafter as Hendricks departed in the fifth over after some great bowling by Mehran Mumtaz. The Multan batting looked a bit worried as they lost Mohammad Rizwan in the eighth over with the scorecard at 51/2. All eyes were on Dawid Malan to proceed things further for the Sultans but he failed to meet the expectations after falling prey to a brilliant catch by Asif Ali.

On the second ball of the 12th over, Jamal delivered a full-length ball that Malan struck forcefully towards the deep square leg region. Positioned strategically, Asif Ali awaited its arrival, leaping into action as the ball reached him. With precision, Asif snatched the ball in mid-air, earning thunderous applause from the entire stadium. His teammates showered praise on him for the incredible catch and the Twitterverse followed the same in social media.

LOL

The best!

Stunner

Superb

True

Absolute blinder!

Catch of the tournament!

Unbelievable

Yup

