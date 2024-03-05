PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Asif Ali's outstanding fielding resulted in brilliant screamer dismissing Malan
A team relies not just on batting or bowling but also on exceptional efforts in the field. Asif Ali of Peshawar Zalmi showcased this truth with a remarkable catch near the boundary, inches away from the ropes, leading to the dismissal of the in-form Multan batter Dawid Malan in Rawalpindi.
On the second ball of the 12th over, Jamal delivered a full-length ball that Malan struck forcefully towards the deep square leg region. Positioned strategically, Asif Ali awaited its arrival, leaping into action as the ball reached him. With precision, Asif snatched the ball in mid-air, earning thunderous applause from the entire stadium. His teammates showered praise on him for the incredible catch and the Twitterverse followed the same in social media.
CATCH OF THE DAY!!!— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 5, 2024
Asif Ali you beauty ❤️#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/7wmeQx0Qde
THIS HAS TO BE THE BEST CATCH IN THIS PSL SO FAR OR PROBABLY ONE OF THE BEST IN PSL HISTORY, ASIF ALI THE MAN YOU ARE— Babar Azam World (@Babarazam958) March 5, 2024
