PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Jamal sparks classic rivalry with Rizwan following epic send-off

On the first ball of the eighth over, Jamal delivered a full-length ball, prompting Rizwan to play it gently across the line and take a quick single. Meanwhile, Malan seized the opportunity and sprinted towards the keeper's end to make it in time. During the run, Jamal swiftly retrieved the ball, turned, and targeted the stumps for a direct hit. In the swift motion, the ball struck the stumps, catching Rizwan short of the crease. Jamal expressed satisfaction with his agile reflex and throw, subtly gesturing with one arm up and signaling the batter towards the pavilion after inducing a brilliant runout. Dejected, Rizwan tossed his bat in the air as he walked back to the pavilion without making any significant impact.