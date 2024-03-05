PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Jamal sparks classic rivalry with Rizwan following epic send-off
Fielding is about making the best of every opportunity that comes your way. Aamer Jamal of Peshawar Zalmi demonstrated exceptional multi-dimensional skills as he executed a brilliant direct hit by dismissing Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan and giving him a fiery send-off thereafter.
On the first ball of the eighth over, Jamal delivered a full-length ball, prompting Rizwan to play it gently across the line and take a quick single. Meanwhile, Malan seized the opportunity and sprinted towards the keeper's end to make it in time. During the run, Jamal swiftly retrieved the ball, turned, and targeted the stumps for a direct hit. In the swift motion, the ball struck the stumps, catching Rizwan short of the crease. Jamal expressed satisfaction with his agile reflex and throw, subtly gesturing with one arm up and signaling the batter towards the pavilion after inducing a brilliant runout. Dejected, Rizwan tossed his bat in the air as he walked back to the pavilion without making any significant impact.
Jamal's swift action received acclaim from the Twitter community, and social media platforms buzzed with praise for his quick effort.
Sweet send off
Excellence in the field 👏— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 5, 2024
Aamer Jamal with a direct hit to run out Rizwan! 🎯#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/KKfnz3bvOu
Brilliant
What a brilliant throw from Jamal to get rid of Rizwan!🥵🔥#HBLPSL9 | #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/ZRkUdWxlEi— 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝟻𝟼 | 🇵🇰 (@SalmanAsif_56) March 5, 2024
Massive
Aamir Jamal Gets Massive Wicket Gets Rizwan Run Out For 32 Runs💛💛💛— Haider🤴 (@haidersa20) March 5, 2024
Peshawar Zalmi Currently On Top 💛💛💛#HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 #PZvsMS #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/4gAE7Hav5l
Heartbreak
Why Aamir Jamal 💔💔#HBLPSL9 | #Rizwan | #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/lbQahILoo0— Rizwan Babar Army (@RizwanBabarArmy) March 5, 2024
Splendid
Splendid game awareness by Aamer Jamal, who has run Rizwan out for 32.— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) March 5, 2024
Game changer!
Excellent
Aamer Jamal showcases excellence in the field with a direct hit to run out Rizwan 👏#PZvMS #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024pic.twitter.com/HA6Xl6mziO— Asad 🏏 (@TuadaSultan) March 5, 2024
Direct hit!
Aamir Jamal strikes a vital blow! He catches Mohammad Rizwan short of his crease with a direct hit.#HBLPSL9 | #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/iAQoS4u5aZ— Chhajoo (@Abbas1365514) March 5, 2024
Brilliant
What a brilliant throw from Jamal to get rid of Rizwan!🥵🔥#HBLPSL9 | #PSL2024 | #PZvsMS pic.twitter.com/UHkn6XV1gM— Babar ki dewani🫣❤️ (@GulaboO_Says) March 5, 2024
True
Rizwan was playing well for Zalmi but Jamal had other ideas. 32(24) ..— Usama Zafar (@Usama7) March 5, 2024
Nothing
Aik bnda out kia ao bhi rizwan 😭😭— 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗿 Khan (@Babaristic) March 5, 2024
Is jamal ka kuch nhi hona