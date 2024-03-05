More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Jamal sparks classic rivalry with Rizwan following epic send-off

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Fielding is about making the best of every opportunity that comes your way. Aamer Jamal of Peshawar Zalmi demonstrated exceptional multi-dimensional skills as he executed a brilliant direct hit by dismissing Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan and giving him a fiery send-off thereafter.

‌Chasing 205 runs, the Multan Sultans got off to an impressive start, reaching 34/0 in four overs with Mohammad Rizwan and Reeza Hendricks leading the charge. However, the momentum shifted when Mehran Mumtaz made a brilliant breakthrough, dismissing the South African during the powerplay. With a score of 40/1 after the powerplay, attention turned to the Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan, and Dawid Malan, hoping they would accelerate the batting to set a competitive score. Unfortunately, the wicketkeeper-batter's innings was cut short in the eighth over as Aamer Jamal showcased outstanding fielding skills, resulting in Rizwan's departure without a substantial score.

On the first ball of the eighth over, Jamal delivered a full-length ball, prompting Rizwan to play it gently across the line and take a quick single. Meanwhile, Malan seized the opportunity and sprinted towards the keeper's end to make it in time. During the run, Jamal swiftly retrieved the ball, turned, and targeted the stumps for a direct hit. In the swift motion, the ball struck the stumps, catching Rizwan short of the crease. Jamal expressed satisfaction with his agile reflex and throw, subtly gesturing with one arm up and signaling the batter towards the pavilion after inducing a brilliant runout. Dejected, Rizwan tossed his bat in the air as he walked back to the pavilion without making any significant impact.

Jamal's swift action received acclaim from the Twitter community, and social media platforms buzzed with praise for his quick effort.

