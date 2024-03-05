WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Jemimah-Jonassen eclipsing Mumbai in maiden home affair
Delhi Capitals top the charts with eight points with a stellar 29-run victory against the defending champions at their first home victory. Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues set up for a comprehensive total with the Capitals’ pacers getting early wickets followed by spinners weaving magic.
The venue change did not bring about any changes in the powerplay intent of the Delhi Capitals openers as Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning assaulted the opposing bowlers left, right, and centre to sum up 56 runs inside the field restrictions. Despite Shafali Verma’s dismissal, Capsey assisted the skipper to maintain the run-scoring spree before the English youngster was chopped on off Hayley Matthews in the tenth over. The Mumbai spinners did slow down the Capitals’ run-rate halfway through the innings and Lanning’s (53) wicket in the 13th over epitomized it. However, Jemimah Rodrigues took her time, soaked up the pressure, and changed gears with brisk support from Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen. She was batting at 23 off 18 during the 16th over but went on to slam her next 46 runs off just 15 balls to propel the tally to 192/4 in 20 overs.
Unlike their counterparts, the defending champions got off to a trembling start as Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey removed Yastika Bhatia, Nat-Sciver Brunt, and Harmanpreet Kaur for single-digit scores with the score reading 29/3 in three overs. Although Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr tried to stabilize the ship, they were outdone by Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp in the sixth and ninth over respectively. With the score reading 74/5 halfway through the innings, Pooja Vastrakar played second fiddle to an Amanjot Kaur (42) counter-attack in a 48 runs sixth wicket partnership before Jonassen cleaned up the latter in the 16th over. Despite having incredible batting depth powered by S Sajana’s late burst, the equation of 56 required off the last couple of overs was too much to overhaul for the Mumbai-based unit as they fell short by 29 runs.
Jemimah Rodrigues takes a stunning catch of Amelia kerr.😯#CricOval #India #TATAWPL #DelhiCaptials #DCvMI #WPL #MumbaiIndians #WPL2024 #WomensPremierLeague #WPLT20 #Cricket #DC #JemimahRodriguespic.twitter.com/JLjJsMPt4x— CricOval (@cric0val) March 5, 2024
❗Delhi capitals defeated mumbai indians by 29 runas.— @jeetu saini. (@RajuSai99483047) March 5, 2024
Delhi capitals beame the first team to defend a total against mumbai indian.
Delhi regestered 4th win in this wpl 2024.#MIvsDCW #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/KF40czrX0u
Delhi Capitals womens defeated Mumbai Indians womens by 29 runs.
Scored 69 runs with 200+ Strike rate.#TATAWPL2024#WPL2024#DCWvsMIW pic.twitter.com/DV3r6FqN97
Delhi capitals are table topper of wpl 2024 crush mumbai indians#jemimahrodrigues #WPL2024— Pruthvi Babariya 🇮🇳 (@Pruthviii98) March 5, 2024
Roaring Beginning For Delhi Capitals Win Against Mumbai Indians 🥰🤩#INDvENG #Gujarat #Ashwin #Dharamsala #IPL2024 #Nepal #TATAWPL #YRFSpyUniverse #DCvMI #KajalAggarwal #WPL2024 #JrNTR #War2 #T20WorldCup #SaraAliKhan #RamCharan #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/1skhntGwXJ— Yashasvi Jaiswal Army🏟️ (@Jaiswal_Army) March 5, 2024
#WPL2024— Siddharth Yadav (@realsidYdv) March 5, 2024
HISTORY IN WPL....!!!!
Delhi becomes the first team ever to defend a total against Mumbai in the league history ⭐#TATAWPL #DCvMI #MegLanning #JemimahRodrigues #MumbaiIndians #AmbaniPreWedding #AamirKhan #AnantRadhikaForeverTogether #AnantRadhikaPreWedding #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/OJzO7GRoHD
DELHI CAPITALS BECOMES THE FIRST TEAM TO SUCCESSFULLY DEFEND A TOTAL AGAINST MUMBAI INDIANS IN THE WPL. 🤯#DCvMI #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/4ODeeCpWlk— SPORTSBUZZINFO (@Sportsbuzinfo) March 5, 2024
Mumbai Indians 😥😥😥— Shizu (@voiceofshizu) March 5, 2024
moment of the match!#wpl2024 pic.twitter.com/I6mdiu1ag0— Sophie | Free Palestine 🍉 (@azenithromycin) March 5, 2024
Delhi becomes the first team ever to defend a total against Mumbai in the league history ⭐#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/lhGgzxiZGj