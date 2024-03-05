‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Jemimah-Jonassen eclipsing Mumbai in maiden home affair





The venue change did not bring about any changes in the powerplay intent of the Delhi Capitals openers as Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning assaulted the opposing bowlers left, right, and centre to sum up 56 runs inside the field restrictions. Despite Shafali Verma’s dismissal, Capsey assisted the skipper to maintain the run-scoring spree before the English youngster was chopped on off Hayley Matthews in the tenth over. The Mumbai spinners did slow down the Capitals’ run-rate halfway through the innings and Lanning’s (53) wicket in the 13th over epitomized it. However, Jemimah Rodrigues took her time, soaked up the pressure, and changed gears with brisk support from Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen. She was batting at 23 off 18 during the 16th over but went on to slam her next 46 runs off just 15 balls to propel the tally to 192/4 in 20 overs.

Unlike their counterparts, the defending champions got off to a trembling start as Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey removed Yastika Bhatia, Nat-Sciver Brunt, and Harmanpreet Kaur for single-digit scores with the score reading 29/3 in three overs. Although Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr tried to stabilize the ship, they were outdone by Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp in the sixth and ninth over respectively. With the score reading 74/5 halfway through the innings, Pooja Vastrakar played second fiddle to an Amanjot Kaur (42) counter-attack in a 48 runs sixth wicket partnership before Jonassen cleaned up the latter in the 16th over. Despite having incredible batting depth powered by S Sajana’s late burst, the equation of 56 required off the last couple of overs was too much to overhaul for the Mumbai-based unit as they fell short by 29 runs.

