WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to seething Ismail having last post-Shafali’s back-to-back sixes
The best competitions in the world often bring out fierce encounters of the best individuals. The 2024 Women’s Premier League happened to be so when finalists of last season MI and DC, squared off in Delhi, and Shabnim Ismail got the better of Shafali Verma following a catch drop and two sixes.
However, the explosion did not last long as the experienced Proteas banged the deck hard on the third ball of the fifth over into the right-hander to challenge Verma’s intent. The 20-year-old made room to slash it across the line but found the outside edge getting nicked towards the wicketkeeper. Yastika Bhatia did not make any mistake behind the stump and the bowler was seen seething at the batter who was trudging off the field. Seeing the Mumbai Indians seamer unleash her inner frustration in a riveting contest of bat and ball, the Twitterverse went into a frenzy.
When things get heated up in women's cricket 💥❤️🔥— TCTV Cricket (@tctv1offl) March 5, 2024
SIX SIX & OUT - Shafali Verma vs Shabnim Ismail 🔥#HBLPSL9 #PSL9 #PSL2024 #WPL2024pic.twitter.com/V9Z3a4MOdG
Shafali Verma is a superstar.... An entertainer... #ShafaliVerma #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/rt0AHfHlH0— A (@SharkVintage_) March 5, 2024
Shafali Verma departs after a classic bang bang knock - 28(12) 🔥🔥— Cricket.com (@weRcricket) March 5, 2024
Shabnim Ismail gets the breakthrough #WPL2024
Shafali Verma is striking at 177.78!#DCWvsMIW— Cricket IN (@crick__in) March 5, 2024
Shafali Verma goes for two consecutive sixes and Shabnim Ismail has the final laugh 😎#INDvENG #Gujarat #AmbaniWedding #RohitSharma #Ashwin #Abhiya #Dharamsala #IPL2024 #TATAWPL #DCvMI #WPL2024 #JrNTR #War2 #INDvENG #Dharamsala #IPL2024 #Nepal #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/lWq92BAhxW— Yashasvi Jaiswal Army🏟️ (@Jaiswal_Army) March 5, 2024
Shabnim Ismail gives Shafali Verma a send-off!— Rajan Mishra (@RajanMi83929551) March 5, 2024
She departs scoring a quick 28 in 12 balls. 🔥#CricketTwitter #WPL2024 #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/GnsRcwZDl3
Love To Watch aggression Of Katherine Brunt & Shabnim Ismail 🥵— Akash (@Headingley92) March 5, 2024
Imagine saying "Fuck off" after taking wicket of a 20 yrs old just because she has hammered you in large part of her career, budhhi sharam karle....40 saal ki ho rhi hai..— Picasso (@6icasso) March 5, 2024
Shafali Vemra goes 6⃣,6⃣— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2024
But Shabnim Ismail has the final laugh 😎
Recap the eventful over 🎥🔽
Live 💻📱https://t.co/NlmvrPpyIL#TATAWPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/EixWU1HIEJ