‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to seething Ismail having last post-Shafali’s back-to-back sixes





The first game of WPL's Delhi leg cultivated plenty of runs halfway through the powerplay as Meg Lanning assisted in Shafali Verma’s lethal assault. The matter worsened when Saika Ishaque dropped the Indian young gun off Ismail’s surprise bumper in the third over. Subsequently, the MI skipper backed the South African pacer for a straight third over but she was welcomed by Shafali’s two consecutive sixes straight down the ground.

However, the explosion did not last long as the experienced Proteas banged the deck hard on the third ball of the fifth over into the right-hander to challenge Verma’s intent. The 20-year-old made room to slash it across the line but found the outside edge getting nicked towards the wicketkeeper. Yastika Bhatia did not make any mistake behind the stump and the bowler was seen seething at the batter who was trudging off the field. Seeing the Mumbai Indians seamer unleash her inner frustration in a riveting contest of bat and ball, the Twitterverse went into a frenzy.

SIX SIX & OUT - Shafali Verma vs Shabnim Ismail 🔥#HBLPSL9 #PSL9 #PSL2024 #WPL2024pic.twitter.com/V9Z3a4MOdG — TCTV Cricket (@tctv1offl) March 5, 2024

Shafali Verma departs after a classic bang bang knock - 28(12) 🔥🔥



Shabnim Ismail gets the breakthrough #WPL2024 — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) March 5, 2024

Shafali Verma is striking at 177.78!#DCWvsMIW — Cricket IN (@crick__in) March 5, 2024

Shabnim Ismail gives Shafali Verma a send-off!



She departs scoring a quick 28 in 12 balls. 🔥#CricketTwitter #WPL2024 #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/GnsRcwZDl3 — Rajan Mishra (@RajanMi83929551) March 5, 2024

Love To Watch aggression Of Katherine Brunt & Shabnim Ismail 🥵 — Akash (@Headingley92) March 5, 2024

Imagine saying "Fuck off" after taking wicket of a 20 yrs old just because she has hammered you in large part of her career, budhhi sharam karle....40 saal ki ho rhi hai.. — Picasso (@6icasso) March 5, 2024

