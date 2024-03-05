More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to seething Ismail having last post-Shafali’s back-to-back sixes

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to seething Ismail having last post-Shafali’s back-to-back sixes

12

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Shabnim Ismail roared up after removing Shafali Verma

|

WPL

The best competitions in the world often bring out fierce encounters of the best individuals. The 2024 Women’s Premier League happened to be so when finalists of last season MI and DC, squared off in Delhi, and Shabnim Ismail got the better of Shafali Verma following a catch drop and two sixes.

The first game of WPL's Delhi leg cultivated plenty of runs halfway through the powerplay as Meg Lanning assisted in Shafali Verma’s lethal assault. The matter worsened when Saika Ishaque dropped the Indian young gun off Ismail’s surprise bumper in the third over. Subsequently, the MI skipper backed the South African pacer for a straight third over but she was welcomed by Shafali’s two consecutive sixes straight down the ground.

However, the explosion did not last long as the experienced Proteas banged the deck hard on the third ball of the fifth over into the right-hander to challenge Verma’s intent. The 20-year-old made room to slash it across the line but found the outside edge getting nicked towards the wicketkeeper. Yastika Bhatia did not make any mistake behind the stump and the bowler was seen seething at the batter who was trudging off the field. Seeing the Mumbai Indians seamer unleash her inner frustration in a riveting contest of bat and ball, the Twitterverse went into a frenzy.

Bang bang and gone!

She's a superstar for sure!

Agreed!

We were expecting her to score more!

She's a beast!

That was much needed for her!

That was some serious frustration!

Good to see!

That's just a bowler's frustration!

Madness!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all