‌BAN vs SL | Twitter abuzz as Nagin rivalry reignites with bizarre umpiring howler

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

There are great rivalries in the sporting realm and then there is Bangladesh and Sri Lanka indulging in a series of cricketing exchanges. Wednesday’s clash in Sylhet saw a new addition to the saga when the TV umpire overturned a clear on-field decision of 'out' that flummoxed the visitors.

Following a close win in the first T20I, Bangladesh were up to the task the second time around to level the series against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The game ran its usual course throughout the first innings with Sri Lanka scoring 165 runs but as has become inevitable in games between the two times, big drama broke out -- this time in the form of an unprecedented DRS incident that paused the contest during the powerplay phase of the second innings.

On the first ball of the fourth over, Binura Fernando came over the wicket and dished a back-of-a-length delivery into Soumya Sarkar who went for the pull. However, the southpaw failed to connect and got an under edge on the ball enroute to the wicketkeeper and the on-field umpire signaled out. With the non-striker’s suggestion, Soumya went upstairs for the review.

The TV umpire, Masadur Rahman Mukul, observed the Ultraedge footage and the big screen displayed a spike in the graph almost simultaneously with the ball kissing the inside edge of the willow. However, according to the third umpire, the edge came a frame after the Kookaburra had passed the bat’s edge and hence he asked the on-field umpire, SIS Saikat, to overturn the original decision. The final verdict stunned the Sri Lankan camp and the likes of Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Kusal Mendis, led by skipper Charith Asalanka, immediately surrounded the on-field umpires and hounded him with cries of disgust and astonishment. However, as the third umpire’s verdict was the final call the Lankan players had no other option but to resume proceedings. 

When Soumya Sarkar eventually holed out af ew overs later, Asalanka was quick to rush to the umpire and give him an earful, thereby sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

