‌BAN vs SL | Twitter abuzz as Nagin rivalry reignites with bizarre umpiring howler





Following a close win in the first T20I, Bangladesh were up to the task the second time around to level the series against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The game ran its usual course throughout the first innings with Sri Lanka scoring 165 runs but as has become inevitable in games between the two times, big drama broke out -- this time in the form of an unprecedented DRS incident that paused the contest during the powerplay phase of the second innings.

On the first ball of the fourth over, Binura Fernando came over the wicket and dished a back-of-a-length delivery into Soumya Sarkar who went for the pull. However, the southpaw failed to connect and got an under edge on the ball enroute to the wicketkeeper and the on-field umpire signaled out. With the non-striker’s suggestion, Soumya went upstairs for the review.

The TV umpire, Masadur Rahman Mukul, observed the Ultraedge footage and the big screen displayed a spike in the graph almost simultaneously with the ball kissing the inside edge of the willow. However, according to the third umpire, the edge came a frame after the Kookaburra had passed the bat’s edge and hence he asked the on-field umpire, SIS Saikat, to overturn the original decision. The final verdict stunned the Sri Lankan camp and the likes of Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Kusal Mendis, led by skipper Charith Asalanka, immediately surrounded the on-field umpires and hounded him with cries of disgust and astonishment. However, as the third umpire’s verdict was the final call the Lankan players had no other option but to resume proceedings.

When Soumya Sarkar eventually holed out af ew overs later, Asalanka was quick to rush to the umpire and give him an earful, thereby sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

When eye doctors on vacation!

DRAMA! Clear noise > on-field umpire signals out > review taken > 3rd umpire rules not out despite UltraEdge!



Bangladesh-Sri Lanka always throws up a controversy 😶

.

.#BANvsSL #FanCode pic.twitter.com/8hH9i65SD6 — FanCode (@FanCode) March 6, 2024

What's that bradhar!! Uuhgghhhhhhhhhhhhhh....

Only the umpire knew that the Batsman farted at that exact moment to get that spike... Chill guys..

Benefit of the fart goes to the batsman...#SLvsBan #Cricket pic.twitter.com/JAYSIH6QhO — SinnerMan (@LankanRealist) March 6, 2024

Lucky guy on planet!

Soumya Sarkar was "actually walking out". Proof? Or just shoddy journalism? — Superconsciousness(Ω) (@MahmudZees86763) March 6, 2024

What kinda decision is this?

"Another day, another chapter of DRAMA in Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka! Clear noise, on-field umpire signals out, review taken, UltraEdge shows something, but wait for it... 3rd umpire says NOT OUT! 🤯 Controversy brewing yet again in this intense clash! 😶 pic.twitter.com/q0F8mu3LU8 — Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) March 6, 2024

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh!

You can’t really tell without the video but sometimes the pads hitting each other as the batter steps forward can cause a spike on ultra edge — Ant (@M0kujin) March 6, 2024

What is the spike for?

I think the frames are too far apart to conclude that. The spike being to the left of UltraEdge suggests the noise came between the two frames as well



The previous frame pic.twitter.com/SgJLbjxU07 — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) March 6, 2024

LOL!

The illiterate Bangladeshi TV umpire should be given proper training on how to read an ultra edge. @ICC pls adopt a points rating system for umpires and make it public.#BANvSL https://t.co/QQALrX4RmF — Udendra (@udendra) March 6, 2024

Very very poor!

very poor that . guy has no idea how ultra edge works — Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) March 6, 2024

Can't watch cricket like this!

Terrible third umpiring. Ultra edge shows a spike though it shows ball did not touch bat while it was passing. Then what about the spike, some prob with DRS I guess. Soumya lucky, he almost did a Tawhid Hridoy thing. No, he should have been given out. — Nasreen🧕🇧🇩 (@NA__SR__EEN3) March 6, 2024

It is for sure!