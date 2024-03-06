More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter and Rawalpindi crowd goes gaga as rogue kite interrupts play

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Wild animals, faulty lights, wretched weather, and sight screen issues -- cricket has seen all sorts of interruptions, yet nothing like what the PSL had to offer on Wednesday. The clash between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators was paused briefly after Shoaib Malik complained about a flying kite.

K‌arachi Kings coasted to a comprehensive victory over the in-form Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi by chasing down the paltry target of 119 with 27 balls to spare and keep their playoff hopes well and truly alive. However, as it turned out Quetta were not the only high-flying unit to be brought down to earth during the encounter as a recreational kite suffered the same fate.

Shoaib Malik was getting ready at the crease to face up to Mohammad Hasnain in the 11th over when his eyes caught sight of a kite flying high over the bowler's head. The veteran tried to get on but eventually found the kite to be too distracting to continue and complained of the same to the umpires. The cameras panned to a group of boys on a building ceiling adjacent to the stadium who were responsible for giving sail to the kite and when they realized their shenanigans had led to a halt in play, one of the boys signaled to Malik to keep on batting with a mischievous glint in his eyes.

Eventually, they agreed to bring the kite down so that play could continue but the event was enough to spark life into the Rawalpindi crowd in what had been a lopsided encounter as they swayed and cheered with every movement of the kite.

