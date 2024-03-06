PSL 2024 | Twitter and Rawalpindi crowd goes gaga as rogue kite interrupts play

Shoaib Malik was getting ready at the crease to face up to Mohammad Hasnain in the 11th over when his eyes caught sight of a kite flying high over the bowler's head. The veteran tried to get on but eventually found the kite to be too distracting to continue and complained of the same to the umpires. The cameras panned to a group of boys on a building ceiling adjacent to the stadium who were responsible for giving sail to the kite and when they realized their shenanigans had led to a halt in play, one of the boys signaled to Malik to keep on batting with a mischievous glint in his eyes.