PSL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Jamal silences Rawalpindi crowd with breathtaking bouncer to Iftikhar

The euphoria quickly dissipated in the last delivery of Jamal's over when the 33-year-old encountered a menacing bouncer while attempting a pull shot, only to miss and incur a thud on the back of his neck by the speeding ball. Jamal immediately raised his hand in apology, and the electrified Rawalpindi crowd fell into silence. With the physio's intervention, the situation was swiftly addressed, and Peshawar's captain, Babar Azam, was observed consoling Iftikhar with a comforting pat and help him revive from the bumper.