PSL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Jamal silences Rawalpindi crowd with breathtaking bouncer to Iftikhar
The allure of a game extends beyond the field; it encompasses a lively crowd brimming with enthusiasm. This was evident at a crowded Rawalpindi stadium, where Aamer Jamal's lethal bouncer to Iftikhar Ahmad left the audience in awe, following Iftikhar smashing two sixes against Jamal.
In the 17th over of the second innings in Rawalpindi, a captivating scene unfurled as Aamer Jamal took the ball. With audacious strokes, Iftikhar smashed three belligerant sixes on the first, fourth, and fifth deliveries, steadily steering his team towards triumph. Amidst the frenzy, the crowd erupted into chants of Iftikhar's name, the sound reverberating throughout the stadium.
The euphoria quickly dissipated in the last delivery of Jamal's over when the 33-year-old encountered a menacing bouncer while attempting a pull shot, only to miss and incur a thud on the back of his neck by the speeding ball. Jamal immediately raised his hand in apology, and the electrified Rawalpindi crowd fell into silence. With the physio's intervention, the situation was swiftly addressed, and Peshawar's captain, Babar Azam, was observed consoling Iftikhar with a comforting pat and help him revive from the bumper.
That was brutal!
March 5, 2024
Hope so
Chacha got a bouncer from amir jamal— ЅᏦᎽ (@13hamdard) March 5, 2024
Hope he will be fine #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/UNSTHCSMnm
Chacha under attack!
Amir bowled bouncer which hits chacha#PZvMS pic.twitter.com/rY2YD144pQ— 𝑨𝙗𝒅𝙪𝒍𝙡𝒂𝙝 𝙎𝒖𝙡𝒕𝙖𝒏⁵⁶ (@Abdullahs_56) March 5, 2024
On fire
Again Chacha on Fire#Iftimania #MSvPZ #PSL— Shakeel Khan Khattak (@ShakeelktkKhan) March 5, 2024
Iftimania
Ifti Mania You Beauty 😍❤️ #PSL9 #Iftimania #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/6O7NDtxmRx— 𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑯_𝑮🤍🌸🩹 (@shahg_BA56) March 5, 2024
Thriller time
Thriller loading??? What a turn around by Ifti and Jordan— Archer (@poserarcher) March 5, 2024
Insane
ifti chachu is insane— . (@vitaminsiuuu1) March 5, 2024
Yup
That’s poor from Ifti, not wearing the protected helmet— Ⓜ️aaz (@maaz_kkidwai) March 5, 2024
Stop it
Babar to ifti:— Manahil (@Manahil013) March 5, 2024
Bass karo chachu😭 pic.twitter.com/6LursId5X9
Calm brother!
Babar calming Ifti , he got it hurt bad .#BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/X8qnYJlVRg— Mary Marouf (@Cricket_istic) March 5, 2024
KKKK