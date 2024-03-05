More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Jamal silences Rawalpindi crowd with breathtaking bouncer to Iftikhar

The allure of a game extends beyond the field; it encompasses a lively crowd brimming with enthusiasm. This was evident at a crowded Rawalpindi stadium, where Aamer Jamal's lethal bouncer to Iftikhar Ahmad left the audience in awe, following Iftikhar smashing two sixes against Jamal.

‌Chasing a challenging target of 205 runs, Multan Sultans faced early setbacks when Reeza Hendricks fell during the powerplay. However, the Sultans' middle order displayed remarkable resilience, forming stable partnerships. However, the Zalmi bowlers made a strong comeback by removing Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, and Dawid Malan, all eyes were on Iftikhar Ahmad to ignite the team and steer them towards victory with the scorecard at 147/5 in 17 overs. 

In the 17th over of the second innings in Rawalpindi, a captivating scene unfurled as Aamer Jamal took the ball. With audacious strokes, Iftikhar smashed three belligerant sixes on the first, fourth, and fifth deliveries, steadily steering his team towards triumph. Amidst the frenzy, the crowd erupted into chants of Iftikhar's name, the sound reverberating throughout the stadium.

The euphoria quickly dissipated in the last delivery of Jamal's over when the 33-year-old encountered a menacing bouncer while attempting a pull shot, only to miss and incur a thud on the back of his neck by the speeding ball. Jamal immediately raised his hand in apology, and the electrified Rawalpindi crowd fell into silence. With the physio's intervention, the situation was swiftly addressed, and Peshawar's captain, Babar Azam, was observed consoling Iftikhar with a comforting pat and help him revive from the bumper.

