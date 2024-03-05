More Options

PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Iftikhar carnage going in vain as Peshawar beat Multan in humdinger

PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Iftikhar carnage going in vain as Peshawar beat Multan in humdinger

14

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Peshawar Zalmi secured a narrow four-run victory over Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi. Despite some steady partnerships in the middle order, Multan fell short in their chase of 205 runs due to Peshawar's strong bowling performance ultimately costing them the game as they stand at the top of the table.

‌After a disastrous opening yesterday, Peshawar Zalmi came back roaring as they elected to bat first in Rawalpindi. Openers Saim Ayub and Babar Azam set the stage on fire right from the first over, effortlessly cruising to 71/0 at the end of the powerplay. However, wrist spinner, Usama Mir broke the partnership, dismissing Ayub, who was batting at a remarkable strike rate of 209. Mir continued his exceptional bowling, claiming the wicket of Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the 10th over as well. Despite the setbacks, Babar Azam continued to showcase his brilliance, forming a formidable partnership with Haseebullah Khan, propelling Peshawar to 144/2 by the 14th over, with and notched up his half-century in just 34 deliveries. However, the onslaught was halted by Mir's precision, as he sent the maestro back to the pavilion after a stunning knock of 60 off 40 balls. With stabilizing contributions from the lower order, particularly from Rovman Powell and Asif Ali, the Zalmi managed to post a commanding total of 204/5 in 20 overs.

The Multan Sultans' innings got off to a rocky start as they lost their opener, Reeza Hendricks, in the fifth over. However, with Dawid Malan and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease, they managed to reach 40/1 by the end of the powerplay. Unfortunately, their momentum took a hit when Rizwan was dismissed in the eighth over but a 35-run partnership between Dawid Malan and Tayyab Tahir kept the scoreboard ticking. Despite Malan's departure, the middle order, led by Iftikhar Ahmad, fought hard to keep their team in the game. Ahmad, showing his experience, unleashed a flurry of sixes in the slog overs, boosting the Sultans' total to 168/5 by the 18th over. Heading into the final over with 23 runs needed, Iftikhar continued his onslaught, managing to hit a crucial six. Despite his heroic efforts, the task proved too much as Chris Jordan took strike. The English bowling all-rounder did produce late fireworks with two successive fours but ultimately fell short, leaving Multan to lose the contest by a narrow margin of four runs.

Kings

2 in 2

yellow storm

What a win

New streak created

True

Zalmi power

Attitude

He's the best

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all