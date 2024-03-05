PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Iftikhar carnage going in vain as Peshawar beat Multan in humdinger

The Multan Sultans' innings got off to a rocky start as they lost their opener, Reeza Hendricks, in the fifth over. However, with Dawid Malan and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease, they managed to reach 40/1 by the end of the powerplay. Unfortunately, their momentum took a hit when Rizwan was dismissed in the eighth over but a 35-run partnership between Dawid Malan and Tayyab Tahir kept the scoreboard ticking. Despite Malan's departure, the middle order, led by Iftikhar Ahmad, fought hard to keep their team in the game. Ahmad, showing his experience, unleashed a flurry of sixes in the slog overs, boosting the Sultans' total to 168/5 by the 18th over. Heading into the final over with 23 runs needed, Iftikhar continued his onslaught, managing to hit a crucial six. Despite his heroic efforts, the task proved too much as Chris Jordan took strike. The English bowling all-rounder did produce late fireworks with two successive fours but ultimately fell short, leaving Multan to lose the contest by a narrow margin of four runs.