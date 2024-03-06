PSL | Hasan Ali helps Karachi Kings rip through Quetta Gladiators as they cruise to 7-wicket triumph
Hasan Ali proved to be the wrecker-in-chief in Rawalpindi as his four scalps helped bowl out Quetta for 118|
Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators failed to seal promotion from the group stage as they succumbed to a comprehensive loss against Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi after a meek batting performance. Hasan Ali emerged as the main man with four scalps and the crucial win keeps his team firmly in the hunt for the playoffs.
Jason Roy began the Quetta Gladiators' batting effort with purpose as he struck the first two balls of the match for authoritative boundaries as the side raced to 20 after just two overs. Shan Masood responded by bringing Blessing Muazarabani into the attack, and the Zimbabwean broke through with his very first ball by dispatching the English opener for a quickfire 15. Nevertheless, Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay steadied the ship with a stable 47-run partnership to take Quetta to 67/1 after eight overs when all hell broke loose. Hasan Ali dismissed both the set batters in the space of four deliveries before Sarfaraz Ahmed was run out in an embarrassing mix-up to leave the Gladiators reeling at 81/4. A collapse ensued as Zahid Mahmood cleaned up skipper Rilee Roussow and Mohammad Amir in successive overs while Muazarabani got rid of Sherfane Rutherford. Hasan capped off his extraordinary effort with two more strikes in the 19th over, and Mir Hamza wrapped up the innings with the first ball of the final over to restrict the target to a paltry 119.
The Kings were dealt an early blow as well by Mohammad Amir in the form of skipper Masood in the second over but managed to avoid any catastrophes thereafter unlike their rivals. Tim Seifert and James Vince put up a half-century stand to take the team within 55 runs of victory. Even after the latter succumbed to Akeal Hosein in the ninth over, the Kiwi kept scoring runs at a quick rate only to end up one run short of a maiden PSL fifty before Shoaib Malik struck a couple of lusty blows to put the game to bed with 27 balls to spare.
One sided win
Karachi Kings Defeated Quetta Gladiators One Sided ❤️🫶🏻, Absolutely Brilliant Performance From Karachi Kings 💙— 𝓝𝓮𝓱𝓪𝓷'𝓼 ɴᴏᴛᴇʙᴏᴏᴋ📘🤙🏻 (@NehanNotebook) March 6, 2024
(Sana Javed Nahi Ayi Toh Jeet Gaye) 😭😂 #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/1qkHxNa1v1
Three straight defeats
A big win for karachi kings after three straight defeats, a win that will boast their NRR. They're not out of this by any means, QG, PZ, IU would have to be on their toes cuz KK is coming.#PSL9 #QGvKK— Taha (@taha_tj30) March 6, 2024
Good win
Good win boys ❤️💙— Faraz Hashmi (@faraz_h24) March 6, 2024
Lahore waalo please harado Islamabad ko aaj 🙏
See you tomorrow Islamabad United#KarachiKings #PSL9 #KKvQG
Efficient bowling
Karachi Kings' efficient bowling restricts Quetta Gladiators to just 118! 🎳🔥 Outstanding performance by the bowlers, and special kudos to Hassan Ali for his impactful contribution. 👏🏽🏏 #HBLPSL9 #QGvKK #HassanAli— Muhammad Saeed (@saeedmalik91) March 6, 2024
Finished in style
Karachi Kings Won by 7 Wickets— Ahmer🇵🇰🏏 (@ahmersiyal20) March 6, 2024
Shoaib Malik Finish in style 🔥#KKvQG | #KhelKeKhel | #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/tkuPMqOVVU
Well bowled
Mubrook Karachi Kings. Well Played Tim Seifert, Well Bowled Hasan Ali 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mjro1ZU8A3— Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) March 6, 2024
Good boost
Important win for Karachi Kings against Quetta Gladiators to stay in the race of play offs. This will give good boost to their confidence.#KhulKeKhel #PSL2024 #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/sAax9ybJtc— Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) March 6, 2024
Good spell
Hasan Ali 15-4 in 4 overs 😱😱😱— Zohaib 🏏 (@Chocolaty_crnch) March 6, 2024
Bringing fun
Hasan Ali always knows how to bring the fun to cricket!— Otagada Virginia (@OtagadaVirginia) March 6, 2024
So unique
Hasan Ali's celebration was so unique, it was like a victory dance!— lorena (@854815Lorena) March 6, 2024