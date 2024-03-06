PSL | Hasan Ali helps Karachi Kings rip through Quetta Gladiators as they cruise to 7-wicket triumph

Jason Roy began the Quetta Gladiators' batting effort with purpose as he struck the first two balls of the match for authoritative boundaries as the side raced to 20 after just two overs. Shan Masood responded by bringing Blessing Muazarabani into the attack, and the Zimbabwean broke through with his very first ball by dispatching the English opener for a quickfire 15. Nevertheless, Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay steadied the ship with a stable 47-run partnership to take Quetta to 67/1 after eight overs when all hell broke loose. Hasan Ali dismissed both the set batters in the space of four deliveries before Sarfaraz Ahmed was run out in an embarrassing mix-up to leave the Gladiators reeling at 81/4. A collapse ensued as Zahid Mahmood cleaned up skipper Rilee Roussow and Mohammad Amir in successive overs while Muazarabani got rid of Sherfane Rutherford. Hasan capped off his extraordinary effort with two more strikes in the 19th over, and Mir Hamza wrapped up the innings with the first ball of the final over to restrict the target to a paltry 119.