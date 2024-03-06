More Options

PSL | Hasan Ali helps Karachi Kings rip through Quetta Gladiators as they cruise to 7-wicket triumph

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Hasan Ali proved to be the wrecker-in-chief in Rawalpindi as his four scalps helped bowl out Quetta for 118

Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators failed to seal promotion from the group stage as they succumbed to a comprehensive loss against Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi after a meek batting performance. Hasan Ali emerged as the main man with four scalps and the crucial win keeps his team firmly in the hunt for the playoffs.

Brief score: KK 121/3 (15.3) [Seifert 49(31), Malik 27*(20); Hosein 1/24 (4)] defeat QG 118 (19.1) [Shakeel 33(28), Nafay 17(15); Ali 4/15 (4)] by seven wickets

Jason Roy began the Quetta Gladiators' batting effort with purpose as he struck the first two balls of the match for authoritative boundaries as the side raced to 20 after just two overs. Shan Masood responded by bringing Blessing Muazarabani into the attack, and the Zimbabwean broke through with his very first ball by dispatching the English opener for a quickfire 15. Nevertheless, Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay steadied the ship with a stable 47-run partnership to take Quetta to 67/1 after eight overs when all hell broke loose. Hasan Ali dismissed both the set batters in the space of four deliveries before Sarfaraz Ahmed was run out in an embarrassing mix-up to leave the Gladiators reeling at 81/4. A collapse ensued as Zahid Mahmood cleaned up skipper Rilee Roussow and Mohammad Amir in successive overs while Muazarabani got rid of Sherfane Rutherford. Hasan capped off his extraordinary effort with two more strikes in the 19th over, and Mir Hamza wrapped up the innings with the first ball of the final over to restrict the target to a paltry 119.

The Kings were dealt an early blow as well by Mohammad Amir in the form of skipper Masood in the second over but managed to avoid any catastrophes thereafter unlike their rivals. Tim Seifert and James Vince put up a half-century stand to take the team within 55 runs of victory. Even after the latter succumbed to Akeal Hosein in the ninth over, the Kiwi kept scoring runs at a quick rate only to end up one run short of a maiden PSL fifty before Shoaib Malik struck a couple of lusty blows to put the game to bed with 27 balls to spare.

