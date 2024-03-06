PSL | Shambolic Islamabad collapse hands eliminated Lahore maiden victory in the season

Now with the ball in hand, Afridi's knack for first over wickets came to the fore once again as Alex Hales miscued an attempted heave after Colin Munro had began the chase with back-to-back boundaries. Zaman Khan further made things worse for Islamabad by scalping Agha Salman and Shadab Khan in successive overs for single-digit scores, the latter undone by a corker, before Munro was sent packing in search for a tricky third run. David Wiese added to the pressure by getting Imad Wasim to nick off a full delivery straight to short third-man on the last ball of the powerplay and Jordan Cox holed out five balls to later as United suddenly found themselves staggering at 38/6. Azam Khan threatened to rveive the chase with a quickfire 19-ball 29 but once he succumbed in the 11th over, the game was all but over. Naseem struck Afridi for back-to-back sixes in the death in a 16-ball 27 to keep the game alive and Faheem Ashraf bordered on a heroic match-winning knock but ultimately ran out of partners 18 runs short of the target.