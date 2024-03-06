PSL | Twitter awes as Afridi hugs bowled Naseem to make up for lethal injury-inducing throw

Naseem was sprinting towards the batter's end after Faheem Ashraf had beckoned for a quick single on the last ball of the 14th over when Afridi, fielding at cover, rushed to the ball in a jiffy and slung a rocket throw at the stumps. Even though the Kookaburra was headed straight for its target, Naseem's calf unfortunately interfered and the white rock made such a gruesome impact that the tailender immediately flung his bat into the air and limped a few steps across before tumbling over. An apologetic Afridi immediately rushed to his compatriot's aid and it took over three minutes for Naseem to eventually get to his feet, albeit the limp a look of discomfort retained.