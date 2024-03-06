PSL | Twitter awes as Afridi hugs bowled Naseem to make up for lethal injury-inducing throw
The camraderie between Pakistan's new-ball duo was there for all to see in Rawalpindi|
PSL
Few cricketers are as menacing as Shaheen Afridi and yet as wholesome as the pacer for everything beyond the sport. The Lahore Qalandars skipper shared a loving exchange with national team bowling partner Naseem Shah on Wednesday after bowling him, having nearly injured him a few balls earlier.
Lahore Qalandars finally opened their PSL 2024 account in their eighth game of the season by defending a subpar total of 162/7 in some style. No Islamabad United failed to cross 30 after a middle-order collapse had them reeling at 38/6 and only a Naseem Shah onslaught in the death overs saved them some crucial net run rate points. However, the right-arm quick nearly had to limp off the field just before he found his batting boots in what was just his second match after returning from a four-month long injury, the aftermath of which resulted in a wholesome moment between him and Shaheen Afridi.
Naseem was sprinting towards the batter's end after Faheem Ashraf had beckoned for a quick single on the last ball of the 14th over when Afridi, fielding at cover, rushed to the ball in a jiffy and slung a rocket throw at the stumps. Even though the Kookaburra was headed straight for its target, Naseem's calf unfortunately interfered and the white rock made such a gruesome impact that the tailender immediately flung his bat into the air and limped a few steps across before tumbling over. An apologetic Afridi immediately rushed to his compatriot's aid and it took over three minutes for Naseem to eventually get to his feet, albeit the limp a look of discomfort retained.
Nevertheless, he responded to the Lahore skipper in kind by smacking Afridi for consecutive sixes in the 16th over before being castled on the ensuing delivery to bring his 27-run blitzkrieg to a close. Naseem seemed to whisper some words to Afridi with a smile on his face who responded by flashing a huge grin before walking over and draping his arm across the batter's shoulders. The two held the pose for a few moments while talking before Afridi toussled Naseem's head to send him off, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.
