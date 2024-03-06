PSL | Twitter awes at Shadab's camraderie to acknowledge Shaheen's bold knock after bowling him over
The two rival skippers shared a wholesome moment in the field on Wednesday|
PSL
After being draped in the same colours for the majority of the year, leagues such as the PSL can transform brother-in-arms to sworn rivals. However, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi showed no such hostilities as the former lauded the bowler's brilliant cameo after promoting himself to number five.
The decision paid dividends as the tall left-arm quick cleared the ropes with ease on four occasions to aggregate 30 runs in just 14 deliveries at a strike rate in excess of 200. When the national team captain's blitzkrieg did come to an inevitable end, veteran Shadab Khan was kind enough to showcase a heartfelt gesture towards his compatriot.
The wrist-spinner had already been the victim of one of Shaheen's lust blows to begin the 11th over but three balls later, the wily campaigner ballooned a ball full on off-stump to provoke the 23-year-old into another slog. Shaheen failed to judge the flight of the ball and it rattled into his off-stump, leading him to hang his head and walk off the crease towards the dugout. However, he met a grinning Shadab on the way who graciously offered a congratulatory fist-bump, well aware the upskill in his batting could go a long way in Pakistan's bid for the World T20 in three months' time. Twitterati, similarly, had nothing but praise in store for the sweet incident.
