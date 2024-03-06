PSL | Twitter awes at Shadab's camraderie to acknowledge Shaheen's bold knock after bowling him over

The wrist-spinner had already been the victim of one of Shaheen's lust blows to begin the 11th over but three balls later, the wily campaigner ballooned a ball full on off-stump to provoke the 23-year-old into another slog. Shaheen failed to judge the flight of the ball and it rattled into his off-stump, leading him to hang his head and walk off the crease towards the dugout. However, he met a grinning Shadab on the way who graciously offered a congratulatory fist-bump, well aware the upskill in his batting could go a long way in Pakistan's bid for the World T20 in three months' time. Twitterati, similarly, had nothing but praise in store for the sweet incident.