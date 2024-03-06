PSL | Twitter in splits as Hasan Ali puts dancing skills to the fore after dispatching Saud Shakeel

Karachi Kings firmly took over the reins against Quetta Gladiators' around the midway stage of the latters' batting innings by scalping three quick wickets to leave them reeling at 81/4. Hasan Ali played the role of instigator by giving away just four runs in his first two overs and striking twice in the process to disrupt a 47-run stand between Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay by getting rid of both in the space of four deliveries. However, as spectacular as the bowling effort was, Ali cemented the spell as one of the season's memorable by adding a unique celebration to the mix after securing his maiden scalp.