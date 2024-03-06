PSL | Twitter in splits as Hasan Ali puts dancing skills to the fore after dispatching Saud Shakeel
Hasan Ali proved to be the gamechanger once again on Wednesday with back to back strikes in the ninth over|
Karachi Kings
Perhaps the greatest celebrations aficionado of the modern generation, Hasan Ali has never been one to shy away from rejoicing in style. Wednesday's PSL encounter in Rawalpindi was no different as the pacer broke into a celebratory dance after getting rid of the dangerous Saud Shakeel.
Karachi Kings firmly took over the reins against Quetta Gladiators' around the midway stage of the latters' batting innings by scalping three quick wickets to leave them reeling at 81/4. Hasan Ali played the role of instigator by giving away just four runs in his first two overs and striking twice in the process to disrupt a 47-run stand between Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay by getting rid of both in the space of four deliveries. However, as spectacular as the bowling effort was, Ali cemented the spell as one of the season's memorable by adding a unique celebration to the mix after securing his maiden scalp.
Running in from around the wicket, Ali began the ninth over by pitching a delivery full on Shakeel's stumps and provoking him to go big towards the midwicket region. However, the veteran pacer had slyly rolled his fingers over the Kookaburra, thereby deceiving Shakeel who failed to get a good enough connection, and Shoaib Malik took a simple catch near the boundary ropes. With the batter potentially looking to explode having already made 33 runs in 28 balls, Ali was understandably ecstatic with the breakthrough and twirled his arms in the air to groove to the runes of his success.
A huge grin flashed across the right arm quick's face soon after and Twitterati joined in on the amusement to hype the wholesome moment.
What a celebration!
March 6, 2024
Good spell
2 in an over!— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 6, 2024
Hasan Ali now gets Khawaja Nafay! 🔥#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/vPk30e7FdU
Punching
Hasan Ali is in the middle of a great spell, not letting the batters settle and hastwo wickets. KK are punching QG back!#QGvKK— Taha (@taha_tj30) March 6, 2024
New version
Are u guys for Hasan Ali new version 🥵☝🏻#HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/TbP8RhpzJL— 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗻 𝗭𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗱¹⁰ | 🇦🇪 (@Iam_hassan10) March 6, 2024
On fire
W L1 0 W 1 1— Roha (@RohaViews) March 6, 2024
2-0-4-2
Hasan ali today 🔥🥶#Hblpsl9 #QGvsKK https://t.co/94lbSdQ21X
Slow and steady
Nafay was playing slow. Saud to shots khel raha tha. But give it to Hasan Ali for this spell— Saqib Shah (@Saqibca) March 6, 2024
Just vibing
Hasan Ali absolutely vibing— Ammar (@Ammarzaheer) March 6, 2024
Disciplined
Top bowling by Hasan Ali. Disciplined line and length. On a Pindi road. These 2 overs will play a crucial role if Karachi win today. #PSL9 #QGvKK #KKvQG— Adeel Irfan (@adeelusbaatus) March 6, 2024
Shabash
Shabash Hasan Ali!#KKvsQG #PSL— Aftab Hussain (@Aftab___afi) March 6, 2024
Strikes
Nafay is out caught at deep fine leg. Hasan Ali strikes...🙄#HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/DJERlSM715— 𝓕𝓪𝓲𝓼𝓪𝓵 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓱 ‡=℘ąɬɧąŋ=‡🇵🇰🏏 (@i_m_fsk) March 6, 2024