PSL | Twitter laughs as dazed Sarfaraz yo-yos at Roussow's behest in ridiculous run-out
Sarfaraz Ahmed's stay at the crease on Wednesday was short lived due to an embarrassing mix-up with Rilee Roussow|
PSL
For all the success Sarfaraz Ahmed has had, his unfortunate claim to fame has been a medley of embarrassing moments on the field, be it with the bat or the gloves. The veteran added another page to the collection on Wednesday after being run out due to a humiliating mix-up with Rilee Roussow.
Quetta Gladiators buckled under pressure in Multan against Karachi Kings to lose wickets in a flurry enroute to an underwhelming first innings total of 118. While most scalps fell as a result of poor shot-making and disciplined bowling by the trio of Hasan Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, and Zahid Mahmood, Sarfaraz's Ahmed dismissal was simply a case of self-destruction as the former Pakistan skipper sacrificed himself in the aftermath of horrendous miscommunication with team captain Rilee Roussow.
Sarfaraz was up against Blessing on the second ball of the 12th over when he opened the face of the bat to guide a length ball towards gully and sprinted across the deck for a quick single. However, the 36-year-old's focus was fixated on the Kookaburra throughout instead of his partner and the batter nonchalantly turned around after reaching the halfway mark of the track without signaling the same to Roussow. As a result, the Proteas reached the batting end pretty much along with the turned-around Sarfaraz and the Pakistani realized his mistake to make another U-turn to head towards the non-striker's end. Even though the initial direct hit attempt did not hit the target, the Kings had enough time to collect the rebound and lob it towards Blessing to effect a simple run-out thus sending Sarfaraz packing for a paltry seven.
Twitterati was in disbelief at the sheer scale of non-professionalism on display in the elite franchise tournament and took little time to express their dissatisfaction.
This run out 🫣— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 6, 2024
Sarfaraz Ahmed has to go.#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/c7cmJCq3mG
Hilarious Sarfaraz bhai at his best!
March 6, 2024
That was so funny!
Oh no Sarfaraz Ahmed ... It was your mistake Safi bhai #PSL9 #HBLPSL9 #KhulKeKhel #tapmad #KKvQG #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/fDlXmUimC2— Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) March 6, 2024
That was funny af!
Sarfaraz Ahmed in #PSL9 😍— Bilal Vibes (@BilalXD_69) March 6, 2024
5 Matches 22 Runs 29 balls
Allah Nazar e bad se Bachaye! ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/UHIpFQMMvh
How can he mess up this!
Sarfaraz Ahmed is run out! Quetta Gladiators lose their 4th wicket.#HBLPSL9 | #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/2DLZ4V4znx— T H🥀🦋 (@T_H_TheGreat) March 6, 2024
Bhai run tho pura karne dho yaar!
Riley Russow ran out Sarfaraz Ahmed second time this season, first off the pitch and now on the pitch 👀#QGvKK #KKvQG #PSL9 #PSL2024— Hassan Rafi (@hassantweeets) March 6, 2024
What?
It's not only Sarfaraz Ahmed.— Iki-Baلoch 🇵🇸 | Gladiator 💜 (@BalochIki) March 6, 2024
He should retire?
Have some shame and give up sarfaraz ahmed.. #PSL2024 #PSL9— DallRounder (@AhlRounder) March 6, 2024
He just gave up!
Generator waqai mein onn hogaya. back to back wickets for Hassan Ali in his 2nd over and now it's another opportunity for Sarfaraz Ahmed to do something decent for Quetta Gladiators in these remaining 11 overs.#KhulKeKhel #PSL2024 #KKvQG— Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) March 6, 2024
Good record already!
Games 6— Akber Ali (@AkberAJaffri) March 6, 2024
Runs 22
I think its time to change Sarfaraz Ahmed, let see when @TeamQuetta will decide this...#SarfarazAhmed #QuettaGladiators #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/lxIAg3hMiI
LOL!
Sarfaraz Ahmed should retire with dignity!#PSL9 #PSL2024 #KKvsQG pic.twitter.com/zuViyBpbBZ— Abdul Shakoor (@DaharShakoor) March 6, 2024