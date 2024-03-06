PSL | Twitter laughs as dazed Sarfaraz yo-yos at Roussow's behest in ridiculous run-out

Sarfaraz was up against Blessing on the second ball of the 12th over when he opened the face of the bat to guide a length ball towards gully and sprinted across the deck for a quick single. However, the 36-year-old's focus was fixated on the Kookaburra throughout instead of his partner and the batter nonchalantly turned around after reaching the halfway mark of the track without signaling the same to Roussow. As a result, the Proteas reached the batting end pretty much along with the turned-around Sarfaraz and the Pakistani realized his mistake to make another U-turn to head towards the non-striker's end. Even though the initial direct hit attempt did not hit the target, the Kings had enough time to collect the rebound and lob it towards Blessing to effect a simple run-out thus sending Sarfaraz packing for a paltry seven.