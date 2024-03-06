‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Mooney-Wolvaardt peppering RCB to setup Giants’ maiden win

Similar to their counterpart, RCB got off to a flying start powered by Smriti Mandhana’s back-to-back sixes against Tanuja Kanwer in the third over. However, her assault did not last long as her match-up against right-arm off-spinner favored Ashleigh Gardner and the score read 31/1. Ellyse Perry and Sabbineni Meghana added just eight runs in the remaining 11 balls of the powerplay before the latter fell prey to a run-out in the seventh over. Subsequently, Sophie Devine covered up Ellyse Perry’s batting struggle with two sixes and as many fours before getting cleaned up by Kanwer with the score reading 76/3 in 10.1 overs. In a space of three overs, Perry followed suit to the dugout and just when Richa Ghosh was beginning to look commanding, Ashleigh Gardner got the better of her. With 58 runs required from 18 balls, Georgia Wareham did not bog down against the uphill task as she smoked the bowlers left, right, and center to pile up a 22-ball 48 before succumbing to the sixth runout of the match. Eventually, their tail failed to accumulate an improbable 33 runs in the ultimate over to hand Giants their maiden WPL 2024 victory.