‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Mooney-Wolvaardt peppering RCB to setup Giants’ maiden win

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt set up maiden Gujarat Giants win in WPL 2024

WPL

A 140-run opening stand between Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney set the tone for Gujarat Giants to stockpile 199 runs in 20 overs. Although various RCB batters got starts in the chase, they failed to convert them as Giants’ bowlers pegged back regularly to secure a maiden triumph in WPL 2024.

Brief Scores: GG: 199/5 (20) [Beth Mooney: 85* (51), Laura Wolvaardt: 76 (45); Sophie Molineux: 4-0-32-1] beat RCB: 180/8 (20) [ Georgia Wareham: 48 (22), Richa Ghosh: 30 (21); Ashleigh Gardner: 4-0-23-2]

Playing their first WPL 2024 game in Delhi, the Gujarat Giants captain chose to bat first in  hopes of a change in fortunes. Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt kicked off the innings with the intent to score quick runs and the pair quickly summed up a 59-run powerplay with no hiccups. The right and left-handed pair took a calculative approach and found regular boundaries, some of which were assisted by sloppy RCB fielding. Wolvaardt switched gears in quick time to hit three back-to-back fours against Ellyse Perry and take the tally 104/0 in 10 overs. RCB’s plan to use seven different bowlers failed to draw first blood until a brilliant Ekta Bisht throw coupled with Richa Ghosh’s rapid reflex ran out Wolvaardt (76) to end a 140-run opening stand. Phoebe Litchfield entered the fray to consolidate a 52-run second partnership before falling prey to another run-out. Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, and Veda Krishnamurthy fell in clusters for single digits but the skipper’s unbridled 85 took them to 199/5.

Similar to their counterpart, RCB got off to a flying start powered by Smriti Mandhana’s back-to-back sixes against Tanuja Kanwer in the third over. However, her assault did not last long as her match-up against right-arm off-spinner favored Ashleigh Gardner and the score read 31/1. Ellyse Perry and Sabbineni Meghana added just eight runs in the remaining 11 balls of the powerplay before the latter fell prey to a run-out in the seventh over. Subsequently, Sophie Devine covered up Ellyse Perry’s batting struggle with two sixes and as many fours before getting cleaned up by Kanwer with the score reading 76/3 in 10.1 overs. In a space of three overs, Perry followed suit to the dugout and just when Richa Ghosh was beginning to look commanding, Ashleigh Gardner got the better of her. With 58 runs required from 18 balls, Georgia Wareham did not bog down against the uphill task as she smoked the bowlers left, right, and center to pile up a 22-ball 48 before succumbing to the sixth runout of the match. Eventually, their tail failed to accumulate an improbable 33 runs in the ultimate over to hand Giants their maiden WPL 2024 victory.

