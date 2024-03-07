IND vs ENG | Twitter goes gaga as Rohit turns puppeteer to manhadle fielders into position
Rohit Sharma's proactive captaincy played a part in India bowling out England for a paltry 218|
Rohit Sharma is just one of those men blessed with natural charisma as is evident whenever he takes the reins to commandeer a team. However, such is the trust he enjoys in the team, his players don't even object to being pushed around into position on the field as was the case in Dharamsala.
India proved to be at their rollicking best on the opening day in Dharamsala to bowl out England for a massively subpar 218 on a seemingly batting-friendly track. A big reason behind the success was Rohit Sharma's proactive captaincy and his knack for rotating the bowlers at opportune times to optimize his resources, epitomized by the trust placed in Kuldeep Yadav despite having found himself significantly down the pecking order throughout the series. However, the Mumbaikar seemed to take things a tad too far midway through play on Thursday and his unprecedented mannerisms made for a fascinating viewing.
With Kuldeep Yadav ready to go on top of his mark to kick off the 46th over, Rohit seemed dissatisfied with the positioning of his fielders. He walked over to Sarfaraz Khan at short leg and stood in the position himself to figure out the angle at which he wanted the fielder to be stationed. Having worked out the same, Rohit grabbed the rookie by his shoulders and dragged him into place as the duo simultaneously broke into laughter. The 37-year-old proceeded toward Yashasvi Jaiswal at leg slip and repeated his scouting process but this time around marked the spot with his feet instead of the extravagant puppeteering antics.
Twitterati was thoroughly amused by the incident and let their reactions fly on social media.
Quite a casual style TBH!
Rohit Sharma's way of setting the field 😂 #INDvsENGTest #shubmangill #siraj #Travis #kuldeepyadav #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/RkjMl97n9T— ROHINATION💙 (@Rockysi88942966) March 7, 2024
Captain's style
Ye Rohit Sharma ka style hai field set karne ka , captain Rohit Sharma Sarfaraz Khan ko field set karate huye 😂#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lMPvi1NNNs— KrrishnaTweets (@KAakrosh) March 7, 2024
Captain Ro
Captain Rohit Sharma has become the only player to take at least 60 catches in all formats.— Rahul45 (@Iamrofan45) March 7, 2024
Hitman is ruling the field of fitness at the age of 36.he is the biggest inspiration for all youngsters.
-THE LEADER 🔥#INDvENG #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/zIbmDKhzIJ
Geometry genius
Rohit Sharma seems to be good at Geometry, placing the field like D scale, marking like Triangular Ruler 📐#INDvENG #INDvsENG #KuldeepYadav #RavichandranAshwinpic.twitter.com/pkciha2u7P— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) March 7, 2024
True
No one is speaking about the smart field placement by Rohit.— Mahesh (@_Redflag45) March 7, 2024
And you guys know the reason.
Well done captain and blowers #kuldeep #Ashwin #jadeja#rohit#INDvsENGTest
Pin point accuracy
That's how Rohit Sharma sets the field..to the dot!!— Zee 🇵🇰 🦘✈️🌍🇦🇺 (@mzmanzoor) March 7, 2024
😂 #INDvsENGTest #INDvENG #shubmangill #siraj #Travis #kuldeepyadav #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/xkZBGiO86F
Mr. Perfectionist
Pulled away!
Pulling 151 🔥❤️🔥 bRoo...... 😭 https://t.co/mjs0YRXSFZ— ROHIT (@Redrayer452) March 7, 2024
Smashed
Rohit sharma said. Aagar ball ofstem ke bhar milega tho marunga 😀🙏💪🔥@ImRo45#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/wFu12LgvGW— jarsey_number_45 (@RoHitmanking45) March 7, 2024
Yes please
Just keep playing like this till 2027, Rohit 🙏🏻— Un-Lucky (@Luckyytweets) March 7, 2024