IND vs ENG | Twitter goes gaga as Rohit turns puppeteer to manhadle fielders into position

With Kuldeep Yadav ready to go on top of his mark to kick off the 46th over, Rohit seemed dissatisfied with the positioning of his fielders. He walked over to Sarfaraz Khan at short leg and stood in the position himself to figure out the angle at which he wanted the fielder to be stationed. Having worked out the same, Rohit grabbed the rookie by his shoulders and dragged him into place as the duo simultaneously broke into laughter. The 37-year-old proceeded toward Yashasvi Jaiswal at leg slip and repeated his scouting process but this time around marked the spot with his feet instead of the extravagant puppeteering antics.