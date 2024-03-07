IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as Rohit hands over DRS duties to Sarfaraz after being proven wrong twice
Sarfaraz Khan was his typical livewire-self in Dharamsala|
BCCI
It takes quite a character to win the complete trust of a skipper as brash and confident as Rohit Sharma but one could not expect anything less from Sarfaraz Khan. Playing just his third Test, the rookie was heard being given complete backing after the captain overruling him cost India a wicket.
England battled through a vicious new ball spell of extravagant swing and seam bowling to get through to Lunch at a relatively comfortable position of 100/2 with Zak Crawley looking particularly impressive, having raced to an unbeaten half-century. The batter had managed to survive a couple of reviews in the first session and looked to be in some trouble when facing Kuldeep Yadav but when he did actually succumb to the wrist-spinner two balls after the break, a spurious DRS decision from Rohit Sharma let him get away scot-free that kick-started a hilarious sequence of events.
Kuldep spun a stock delivery down Crawley's leg that got a faint edge off the southpaw's willow and ricocheted off Dhruv Jurel's gloves towards short leg where Sarfaraz dived brilliantly to his right to complete an exceptional catch. However, the umpire remained unmoved, provoking a fervent tirade from Sarfaraz directed at skipper Rohit in hopes of convincing him to go upstairs. The 26-year-old failed to win over his fellow Mumbaikar but replays eventually showed the rookie was indeed right in his claims and while Rohit cut a frustrated figure, Sarfaraz could not help but break out into a wry smile. A few overs later, Joe Root tried to glance a Jasprit Bumrah delivery hurtling down his hips but the red cherry only grazed his thigh enroute to Jurel. A loud appeal followed with the wicket-keeper convinced there was bat involved but Rohit was discouraged by a hilarious unknowing shrug from Sarfaraz to indicate there was nothing in it.
Rohit relented this time around and correctly so, completing the transfer of his faith in Sarfaraz. He was later heard saying to the youngster on the stump mic, "Tu haa bolega toh le lunga, tu na bolega toh nahi lunga (if you say yes I'll take it, if you say no I won't)", and a flurry of Twitterati reactions ensued.
