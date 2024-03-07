IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as Rohit hands over DRS duties to Sarfaraz after being proven wrong twice

Kuldep spun a stock delivery down Crawley's leg that got a faint edge off the southpaw's willow and ricocheted off Dhruv Jurel's gloves towards short leg where Sarfaraz dived brilliantly to his right to complete an exceptional catch. However, the umpire remained unmoved, provoking a fervent tirade from Sarfaraz directed at skipper Rohit in hopes of convincing him to go upstairs. The 26-year-old failed to win over his fellow Mumbaikar but replays eventually showed the rookie was indeed right in his claims and while Rohit cut a frustrated figure, Sarfaraz could not help but break out into a wry smile. A few overs later, Joe Root tried to glance a Jasprit Bumrah delivery hurtling down his hips but the red cherry only grazed his thigh enroute to Jurel. A loud appeal followed with the wicket-keeper convinced there was bat involved but Rohit was discouraged by a hilarious unknowing shrug from Sarfaraz to indicate there was nothing in it.