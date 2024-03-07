IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep acts on Sarfaraz's 'aage badhega' forecast to outwit Pope

While Kuldeep stood on his mark prepared to deliver the third ball of the 26th over, Sarfaraz from leg slip hollered at the bowler claiming that Pope "badhega aage, badhega aage (he'll come forward, he'll come forward)." Taking note, the wily campaigner floated a length ball much like the stock spinner that had turned towards the batter on the previous delivery, and Pope obliged the prognosis to dance down the track. However, Kuldeep had cunningly delivered a deceptive googly that pitched less than a yard in front of the charging batter before deviating sharply from the willow and straight into the hands of Dhruv Jurel. Pope was stranded in no man's land and the wicket-keeper completed as easy a stumping as they come to mark Lunch with England down to 100/2.