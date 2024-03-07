IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Rohit laughs off another Joel Wilson howler
Rohit Sharma was in no hurry to vacate the crease in Dharamsala|
BCCI
Gone are the days when batsmen would erupt into fits of rage after being dished injustice by umpires -- 'tis the modern era where they can afford to nonchalantly laugh off howlers. Rohit Sharma broke into giggles after being declared out by Joel Wilson given the sheer ridiculousness of the decision.
The disciplined James Anderson angled a length delivery down the 37-year-old's hips on the third ball of the seventh over that made a slight noise as it passed by Rohit en route to Ben Foakes' gloves. The England contingent led by their spearhead erupted into a loud appeal and although Joel Wilson appeared to be unperturbed initially, he eventually succumbed to the pressure and belatedly raised his finger. Rohit, who had turned around in his crease without a worry, was stunned to see the decision as he returned to his mark and signalled for the review in a split second. As the opener walked down the track, he burst out into giggles while raising his arm in question and a couple of curse words might have escaped his lips as well in the process.
The replays ensured justice was served as there was daylight between the willow and the lump of leather but Twitterati insisted on having more than just the correct decision given the scale of the howler.
