IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Rohit laughs off another Joel Wilson howler

161

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Rohit Sharma was in no hurry to vacate the crease in Dharamsala

|

BCCI

Gone are the days when batsmen would erupt into fits of rage after being dished injustice by umpires -- 'tis the modern era where they can afford to nonchalantly laugh off howlers. Rohit Sharma broke into giggles after being declared out by Joel Wilson given the sheer ridiculousness of the decision.

‌‌India set themselves on course for another victory to cap off the five-match Test series against England in Dharamsala by bowling out the visitors for a paltry 218 before skipper Rohit Sharma teed off against the new ball. The veteran was at his classy best as he displayed the whole array of backfoot punches, straight drives, and hooks against Mark Wood but nearly had his stay at the crease cut short by a horrendous umpiring decision, only for DRS to come to his rescue.

The disciplined James Anderson angled a length delivery down the 37-year-old's hips on the third ball of the seventh over that made a slight noise as it passed by Rohit en route to Ben Foakes' gloves. The England contingent led by their spearhead erupted into a loud appeal and although Joel Wilson appeared to be unperturbed initially, he eventually succumbed to the pressure and belatedly raised his finger. Rohit, who had turned around in his crease without a worry, was stunned to see the decision as he returned to his mark and signalled for the review in a split second. As the opener walked down the track, he burst out into giggles while raising his arm in question and a couple of curse words might have escaped his lips as well in the process.

The replays ensured justice was served as there was daylight between the willow and the lump of leather but Twitterati insisted on having more than just the correct decision given the scale of the howler.   

