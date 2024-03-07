IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Rohit laughs off another Joel Wilson howler

The disciplined James Anderson angled a length delivery down the 37-year-old's hips on the third ball of the seventh over that made a slight noise as it passed by Rohit en route to Ben Foakes' gloves. The England contingent led by their spearhead erupted into a loud appeal and although Joel Wilson appeared to be unperturbed initially, he eventually succumbed to the pressure and belatedly raised his finger. Rohit, who had turned around in his crease without a worry, was stunned to see the decision as he returned to his mark and signalled for the review in a split second. As the opener walked down the track, he burst out into giggles while raising his arm in question and a couple of curse words might have escaped his lips as well in the process.