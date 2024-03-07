More Options

‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hamza's reactionary celebration following Munro’s unnecessary stare

‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hamza's reactionary celebration following Munro’s unnecessary stare

11

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

An athlete’s career builds on steps of multiple challenges and often they bring out the best in individuals. Such was the case when Colin Munro’s silent aggression triggered the best reward for Mir Hamza as Karachi Kings squared off against Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League on Thursday. 

Batting first at Rawalpindi, the Karachi Kings summed up 150 runs in the first innings on the back of brisk contributions from Kieron Pollard and the top-order. In a defense of a tricky total, the Kings bowlers gained consistent swing and Mir Hamza’s reaped the rewards with a brilliant wicket of Colin Munro who triggered the best out of the pacer.

On the fourth delivery of the fifth over, the left-arm pacer bowled a good length delivery that swung late into Munro, cutting him in two halves as the ball beat the inside edge and swirled over the off stump. Following the jaffa, Munro seemed to ignite the match-up with a silent stare at the bowler until Hamza decided to stroll back to reload the next delivery.

Undeterred by the southpaw’s actions, the Pakistani pacer dished a full-pitch delivery at the middle and leg stump on the succeeding delivery, asking the batter to play at it. Unexpecting the bowler’s change in length, Munro was late to wrist at it and ended up chipping it towards the mid-wicket region for Alex Hales to take a dolly. Winning the mini battle against the Kiwi batter, Hamza leaped in joy and punched the air, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

Dealing with the stare

On fire

Last laugh

What a spell!

Absolue fire

Great swing

Picking wickets

Smart bowling

Bowled





Get updates! Follow us on

Open all