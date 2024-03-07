PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hamza's reactionary celebration following Munro’s unnecessary stare
An athlete’s career builds on steps of multiple challenges and often they bring out the best in individuals. Such was the case when Colin Munro’s silent aggression triggered the best reward for Mir Hamza as Karachi Kings squared off against Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League on Thursday.
On the fourth delivery of the fifth over, the left-arm pacer bowled a good length delivery that swung late into Munro, cutting him in two halves as the ball beat the inside edge and swirled over the off stump. Following the jaffa, Munro seemed to ignite the match-up with a silent stare at the bowler until Hamza decided to stroll back to reload the next delivery.
Undeterred by the southpaw’s actions, the Pakistani pacer dished a full-pitch delivery at the middle and leg stump on the succeeding delivery, asking the batter to play at it. Unexpecting the bowler’s change in length, Munro was late to wrist at it and ended up chipping it towards the mid-wicket region for Alex Hales to take a dolly. Winning the mini battle against the Kiwi batter, Hamza leaped in joy and punched the air, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
Dealing with the stare
March 7, 2024
On fire
Mir Hamza Is On Absolute Fire RN ❤️🔥🔥 What An Brilliant Spell Takes The Wickets Of Munro & Hales ❤️ #IUvKK pic.twitter.com/ZZaEiB5WA6— 𝓝𝓮𝓱𝓪𝓷'𝓼 ɴᴏᴛᴇʙᴏᴏᴋ📘🤙🏻 (@NehanNotebook) March 7, 2024
Last laugh
Mir Hamza gets the last laugh 🏏 #HBLPSL2024 #hartaberfair #Perletti #PSL9 #whotfdidimarry #BabarAzam𓃵 #XDown #ไอ้ทอย #GrandeFratello #อุงเอิง #แพทริค #instagramdown #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/VCRyCvYpnJ— Bilal (@billiboy_15) March 7, 2024
What a spell!
Mir Hamza casts his spell.— Naeem Hanif (@NaeemHanif88046) March 7, 2024
Munro out. #อุงเอิง #สุขุมวิท11 pic.twitter.com/UDLEL2W51V
Absolue fire
Mir Hamza is on fire 🔥🔥 🔥#เฟสล่ม #เฟสล่ม #สุขุมวิท11 #อุงเอิง #INDvsENG #WTC25 #زد_رصيدك89 #ستوري_شوق #Binance #ParisFashionWeek #klemmer #instagramdown #metro #MAFS #Fights pic.twitter.com/e1vqPBr0Mh— MEHTAB ALI (@mehtab26attari) March 7, 2024
Great swing
Superb swing bowling by Mir Hamza, he’s making the ball talk— Anees Ahmad Sheikh (@AN33S88) March 7, 2024
2 big wickets for him 💥#HBLPSL2024 pic.twitter.com/GlpLD8ws71
Picking wickets
even mir hamza is picking wickets....famers league...fino sees through you— fino (@zindalash_) March 7, 2024
Smart bowling
Another One For Mir Hamza 💙❤️⚡Smart Bowling By Him👌#PSL9 #HBLPSL #HBLPSL9 #BabarAzam #AmbaniWedding #ShaheenAfridi #instagramdown #facebookdown #ShaheenAfridi #PakLoss_567Billion #Maidaan pic.twitter.com/u74CFRNlRX— Waleed Haider (@WaleedH93658902) March 7, 2024
Bowled
Alex Hales clean bowled by Mir Hamza #เฟสล่ม #เฟสล่ม #สุขุมวิท11 #อุงเอิง #INDvsENG #WTC25 #زد_رصيدك89 #ستوري_شوق #Binance #ParisFashionWeek #klemmer #instagramdown #metro #MAFS #Fights pic.twitter.com/xvXf9uLf5Z— MEHTAB ALI (@mehtab26attari) March 7, 2024