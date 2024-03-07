PSL 2024 | Twitter stunned by Shadab-Masood heated exchange over late DRS call
In a sport like cricket, even the smallest margin of error could provide a twist in the tale. Something similar took centerstage on Thursday’s PSL 2024 clash between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings when Shadab Khan’s intervention in Shan Masood and umpire’s drs take created heated exchanges.
In an attempt to bounce back from the loss against Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan chose to field first after winning the toss in Rawalpindi. Having restricted the Karachi Kings to 150 runs in the first innings, the United openers got a shaky start when the openers fell inside the powerplay. With Shadab Khan and Agha Salman at the crease, the contest took centerstage to an unexpected verbal brawl midway through the chase involving the on-field umpire.
On the fourth ball of the tenth over, Mohammad Nawaz dished a fuller delivery down the leg stump line that Salman tried to prod forward and sweep across the line. Hearing a noise, the wicketkeeper instinctively appealed for a caught behind but to everyone’s surprise, umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge remained unmoved. However, he gestured for a wide after a short while, leading to ultimate drama between the two captains.
Karachi skipper Masood was struck by surprise on the late call and decided to send it upstairs. Seeing this, Shadab strolled towards Masood and tried to intervene the DRS take on a wide, leading the path to a heated verbal exchange between the two Pakistani-capped professionals. Soon, the big screen showed the replays to confirm no bat involved but the ball brushed off the thighs of the batter and hence the wide decision had to be overturned into a fair delivery.
Although both Shadab and Masood hugged each other after the match, the on-field rage between Shadab and Masood created enough spurr for the Twitterverse to go berserk.
