‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Sciver-Saika set-up stellar MI win to leapfrog RCB 





Following a loss in their last game, Harmanpreet Kaur decided to bat first in Delhi but the Mumbai openers failed to live up to her expectations, departing in single digits. The idea of not giving pace to the top-order MI batters worked well for UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy as she used spinners inside the powerplay with Chamari Athapaththu scalping two in a 37-run powerplay. Nat-Sciver Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur soaked up the pressure and stabilized the situation with a 59-run third-wicket partnership. The English all-rounder was finding her foot after a while but fell short of a well-deserved fifty by five runs as Rajeshwari Gayakwad cleaned her up in the 12th over. In an attempt to take the aggressor role, Harmanpreet and Amanjot Kaur followed suit in the 15th and 16th over with the score reading 122/5 in 16 overs. As the Warriorz tried to turn the tables, quickfire from Amelia Kerr and S Sajana helped the side slam 38 runs in the last four overs to take the tally to 160/6 in 20 overs.

Similar to their counterparts, the Warriorz got a poor start as the first three wickets accounted for clean bowled with Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, and Chamari Athapaththu falling in single digits with the score reading 15/1 in 4.1 overs. New batters Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma felt the pressure in the middle with just 17 runs inside the powerplay, the lowest ever in the ongoing edition. After a 36-ball boundary hiatus, Harris unleashed a six but failed to stay long as Saika Ishaque cleaned her up in the 10th over with the scoreboard at 42/4. Subsequently, Pooja Vastrakar and Nat-Sciver Brunt took control with the ball to reduce the Warriorz to 69/7. However, Deepti Sharma stood tall with resilience, reaching her fifty to take the Warriorz to 118 before succumbing to a 42-run defeat.

