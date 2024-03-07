WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to stunned Harmanpreet as Thakor shoots stumps to bag maiden scalp
WPL
One of the beauties of franchise cricket leagues lies in the recognition that domestic stars get amidst the limelight of capped stars. The 2024 WPL reverse fixture between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians put forward Saima Thakor’s brilliance as she cleaned up the Indian captain as her maiden scalp.
Bowling her fourth over in as many WPL games, Thakor dished a good length delivery on the first ball of the 15th over from over the wicket. Harmanpreet tried to heave across the line in quest of a big hit and missed the line completely in this case. She failed to judge the inward trajectory of the ball and whacked outside the line to get beaten on the inside edge of the willow and hear the death knell. The cork whizzed off the surface to kiss the top of the off stump and uprooted it to make way for a roared-up celebration from the 27-year-old.
Seeing Thakor bag her maiden WPL wicket by cleaning up the Indian national captain, the Twitterverse could not shy away from applause.
Off-stump out of the ground! ⚡️— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2024
Just when Harmanpreet Kaur started accelerating, Saima Thakor found the timely wicket of the #MI skipper 👏👏
Live 💻📱https://t.co/qcJK240qsL#TATAWPL | #UPWvMI pic.twitter.com/EdHH3Zou1E
Tuk tuk harman owned by domestic net bowler 😭😭😭😭— Thomas (@thomasshily) March 7, 2024
Saima Thakor and Kiran Navgire are players who r making #WPL2024 worth watching better than IPL— crazycruzyzx (@crazycruzy11368) March 7, 2024
What a sight! ⚡️— IPL Scoop (@Ipl_scoop) March 7, 2024
- Harmanpreet Kaur was just getting started when Saima Thakor struck gold.
- The Mumbai Indians' captain’s off-stump goes for a walk.
- Timely wicket from Thakor! 👏#TATAWPL | #UPWvMI | #WPL2024pic.twitter.com/5j5ZuK5LET
Saima Thakor to Harmanpreet Kaur Bowled🙄🙄!!Cleaned up🙏🙏#TestCricket #RohitSharma #ShubmanGill #Bazball #Kings #Bumrah #Crawley #Dharamsala #Jaiswal #England #Bashir #TATAIPL2024 #TATAWPL #WPL2024 #MaidaanTrailer #Hitman #UPWvMI #INDvENG #Siraj #Jurel pic.twitter.com/cNO6FAnNDq— Yashasvi Jaiswal Army🏟️ (@Jaiswal_Army) March 7, 2024
Saima Thakor!!!! 🔥🔥🔥— Shanks👒 (@cricshanks) March 7, 2024
🚨 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 7, 2024
Saima the Mumbaikar in the Warriorz ranks, castles Harmanpreet Kaur 🔥#TATAWPL #CheerTheW #TATAWPLonJioCinema #TATAWPLonSports18 #JioCinemaSports#UPWvMI pic.twitter.com/f8YUUREhSL
Harmanpreet Kaur out #WPL2024 #WPL #UPWvMI #cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/bk144mqgot— sintu moni (@sintumoni9) March 7, 2024
Ye Harman Aaj kya soch ke khel rahi thi😭😭— Aditya (@Aditya28941339) March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024