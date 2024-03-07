More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to stunned Harmanpreet as Thakor shoots stumps to bag maiden scalp

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

WPL

One of the beauties of franchise cricket leagues lies in the recognition that domestic stars get amidst the limelight of capped stars. The 2024 WPL reverse fixture between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians put forward Saima Thakor’s brilliance as she cleaned up the Indian captain as her maiden scalp.

The decision to bat first did not go well with Harmanpreet Kaur and co. as the openers fell cheaply inside a below-par powerplay before the skipper joined hands with Nat-Sciver Brunt for a 59-run third wicket. However, the building stand was broken in the 12th over and Harmanpreet followed suit with her deputy in a space of 17 balls, courtesy of a brilliant delivery from young Saima Thakor. 

Bowling her fourth over in as many WPL games, Thakor dished a good length delivery on the first ball of the 15th over from over the wicket. Harmanpreet tried to heave across the line in quest of a big hit and missed the line completely in this case. She failed to judge the inward trajectory of the ball and whacked outside the line to get beaten on the inside edge of the willow and hear the death knell. The cork whizzed off the surface to kiss the top of the off stump and uprooted it to make way for a roared-up celebration from the 27-year-old. 

Seeing Thakor bag her maiden WPL wicket by cleaning up the Indian national captain, the Twitterverse could not shy away from applause.

