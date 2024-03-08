IND vs ENG | Bullish Rohit-Gill tons pave path for India to stretch lead past 250 on Day 2

With the visitors in desperate strides, Ben Stokes decided to take matters into his own hands by preparing to throw down his first over in professional cricket since the second Ashes Test in June 2023. Boasting a script straight out of a fairytale, the talisman sent Rohit's off-stump cartwheeling on the very first ball and James Anderson pounced on the change in momentum to send Gill packing with a corker in the very next over. However, the twin strikes proved to be little respite for the Three Lions as another domineering stand followed. Sarfaraz Khan took on Mark Wood with aplomb after a sedate start to bring up a 55-ball half-century while debutant Devdutt Padikkal relied on a steady backfoot defence and some flamboyant strokes, taking the lead to 146 by Tea.